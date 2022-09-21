Read full article on original website
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
The Spartans had no answers on the field, and their head coach didn't offer many in the post-game press conference...
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
When healthy, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been rock solid. Unfortunately, an injury knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and could keep him out of the lineup for longer. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during yesterday's 28-24 loss...
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a sprained shoulder in yesterday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions have not made an official determination on Swift's status for Week 4, but head coach Dan Campbell hinted at what might be the team's thinking during his Monday media availability. Campbell...
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions reportedly lost a key piece on the backend of the team's defense on Sunday. "Lions S Tracy Walker, who had been impressive during the early part of the season, is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. That would knock him out for the season, sources say."
