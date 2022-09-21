On her latest studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion uses the deep cut “Anxiety” to confide in her fans about the toll stress and trauma have taken on her mental health. Though she had originally written it to get it off of her chest, her fanbase connected to her experiences. Now, the Houston rapper is launching the website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too to share mental health resources with the Hotties.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO