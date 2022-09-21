ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Mental Health Resources for Hotties to ‘Bounce Back Like Bad Bitches Always Do’

On her latest studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion uses the deep cut “Anxiety” to confide in her fans about the toll stress and trauma have taken on her mental health. Though she had originally written it to get it off of her chest, her fanbase connected to her experiences. Now, the Houston rapper is launching the website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too to share mental health resources with the Hotties.
Freezing Eggs Doesn't Make Future Pregnancy a Done Deal

MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While an increasing number of women are freezing their eggs with the hope of having a baby later, a new study shows there are no guarantees. Being younger when having the egg retrieval procedure and freezing more eggs tends to lead to more success, according to the research done at New York University Langone Fertility Center, in New York City. “The reality is...
