villages-news.com
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
fox13news.com
Citrus County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. CITRUS COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. CITRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. CITRUS COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
villages-news.com
Sandhill Crane In The Village Of Pine Hills
This beautiful sandhill crane almost seems to be posing for the photographer in the Village of Pine Hills. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
wogx.com
Apopka residents losing land to flooding by Clear Water Lake
Apopka residents are worried about heavy rain flooding their neighborhood. Around 200 homes in Clear Lake Estates and Clear Lake Landings are above the flood plain, but they are still being affected.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast encourages residents to prepare for storm; coastal impacts may begin Tuesday
The city of Palm Coast is working closely with Emergency Management partners to monitor Tropical Depression 9. The depression has the potential to become Tropical Storm Hermine and potentially a hurricane. Current models, which can change at any time, indicate that the storm’s path may approach the state of Florida.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
cityofnsb.com
Ribbon cutting for new Paws Park at the Sports Complex set for Sept. 30
A small paw-rtition of New Smyrna Beach’s Sports Complex will officially go to the dogs when city commissioners cut the ribbon on a new park located next to the New Smyrna Beach Garden Club at 2000 Turnbull Bay Rd. on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Open from sunrise...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of Vista Lake Assisted Living in Leesburg, Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Vista Lake Assisted Living in the Central Florida city of Leesburg. Originally constructed in two phases in 1996 and 2000, Vista Lake consists of 74 units of assisted living and memory care. The sale was part...
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
villages-news.com
Sumter County steps up spraying after confirmation of West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis
The Bureau of Public Health Laboratories notified Sumter County this week of the confirmation that two sentinel chickens had antibodies to arboviruses; one for West Nile virus and the other for St. Louis Encephalitis virus. The positive samples were collected on Sept. 6 and 12 from sentinel chickens located at...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car
"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van
A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow-Colored Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out another beautiful sunset in Summercrest that featured a rainbow of colors as the sun was going down. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
