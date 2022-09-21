ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Citrus County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. None currently available. No closings have been reported yet. CITRUS COUNTY SHELTERS:. No shelters have been opened. CITRUS COUNTY SCHOOLS:. No school cancelations have been reported. CITRUS COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:. You can...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sandhill Crane In The Village Of Pine Hills

This beautiful sandhill crane almost seems to be posing for the photographer in the Village of Pine Hills. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
PINE HILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Sports
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of Vista Lake Assisted Living in Leesburg, Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Vista Lake Assisted Living in the Central Florida city of Leesburg. Originally constructed in two phases in 1996 and 2000, Vista Lake consists of 74 units of assisted living and memory care. The sale was part...
LEESBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van

A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy