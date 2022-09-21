ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

accesswdun.com

Jack Noa named next chair of Hall County elections board

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Jack Noa as the next chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration. Noa, who previously ran for Hall County Commission District 3 in the May 2022 primary, will serve as chairman of the Board of Elections for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 24 – Friday September 30, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw citizens opposed to Wildman’s reopening say they “won’t go away”

Kennesaw citizens returned to City Council Monday to protest the decision to allow Wildman’s Civil War shop to reopen on Main Street. About 30 people came to speak and hold up signs that said “Take the KKK out of Kennesaw” and “Don’t Harbor Hate.” This was not the first time Wildman’s dominated the public comment portion of the meeting without being on the agenda in recent months.
KENNESAW, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Trash pickup problems not unique to Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs is not unique in problems with trash collection as the industry struggles with workforce shortages and equipment supply chain issues. City Council heard a presentation during its Sept. 20 work session on the status of its waste hauling, residents’ complaints and possible options for the city. “The city of Sandy Springs currently outsources […] The post Trash pickup problems not unique to Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Military
Politics
Henry County Daily Herald

U.S. Postal Service seeking to fill positions in Henry County

Residents looking to start a new career with their local post office now have an opportunity to learn more about what the Postal Service can offer them as shortages within the national agency continue to increase. The Postal Service is looking to fill entry-level positions in the Hampton and McDonough...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores

During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Rev. Roger Lester Dunagan, age 81, passed away peacefully Friday, September 23, 2022. Roger was born in Gainesville, Georgia, on March 3, 1941, to LC and Floyce Vicker ... Robin Lasha Tanner was born April 8, 1969, in Gainesville, Ga to the late Lounette Macon Tanner and Jesse Townes. She attended Gainesville High School. She was a hard ...
GAINESVILLE, GA

