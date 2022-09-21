ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a dentist – five things you should never do & why ‘at home’ teeth straighteners are a waste of time

By Chloe Morgan
 4 days ago

FEW of us actually enjoy a trip to the dentist - after all, it can be expensive and painful.

But with DIY dentistry on the rise, Tasneem Mahmood, who posts under the acronym @drtasneemmahmood, took to TikTok and posted an educational video revealed the five things she'd never do as a dentist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmM29_0i4j4oBy00
A dentist has revealed the five things she'd never do as a dentist. Pictured, stock image Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGcE9_0i4j4oBy00
Tasneem Mahmood urged people to stop chewing on ice Credit: tiktok/@drtasneemmahmood

In the clip, she begins by urging everyone to stop chewing ice.

"The number of times I've had to pull someone's teeth because they were innocently chewing ice - whether it's crushed ice, cubed ice, circle ice, I don't care," Tasneem says.

"Eventually, your teeth will break and it's to the point we can't save that tooth anymore once it's fractured, so we have to extract it.

And guess what - extractions, bone grafts, implants, it's not fun and it's not cheap. So, not worth it!"

Next up, Tasneem says she'd never do DIY at home aligners to move her teeth.

"There's a lot that goes into orthodontics," she explains.

"I'm not a specialist, I'm a general dentist that does Invisalign and SureSmile and other ways to move your teeth, but I'm telling you, if it was that easy, everyone would be doing it and they wouldn't require an orthodontist to do three more years of training than general dentists."

Tasneem then goes on to say how she'd never skip cleaning.

"I'd go at least twice a year because you're literally using your mouth non-stop every day," she explains. "...Most people - you're eating at least three times a day and stuff gets built up, even with the best hygiene.

" You need to get it professionally cleaned."

Tasneem also says she'd never say no to dental X-rays.

"There's so much pathology that shows up on dental X rays - including tumours, oral cancers and what not, so don't skip it because cancer doesn't come with a warning."

Finally, the dentist notes that she'd never get her teeth whitened at a mall or a kiosk or some sort of smile shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZJRn_0i4j4oBy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S5PE2_0i4j4oBy00

"I know it can be very tempting because the prices can be cheaper than a dentist but the prices are cheaper because it ain't it…

"Save your money and go to the dentist if you would like to get it professionally whitened and actually work."

Community Policy