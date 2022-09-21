Using the new 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich Journal' helped me find an extra $100 in my budget to start saving toward my 'rich life'

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Many millennials still go to the bank of mom and dad, but at age 60, I'm learning, slowly, to accept my daughter's financial support
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After years working for nonprofits, I...
A Gen Z cashier making $13 an hour says she 'acts her wage' to protect her mental health: 'This is not the sum total of your entire life. This is literally just a job.'
"It's not giving up, it's not not doing the work. It's just understanding that this is the work I was hired to do," Claire, 22, told Insider.
See inside the luxury bunkers where the super-rich reportedly plan to save themselves from a future apocalypse
Companies like Vivos and Rising S offer luxury shelters with amenities that include underground pools, gardens, horse stables, and entire villages.
I almost quit a great job because I started to resent it. Here are 4 things I should've done sooner to feel less frustrated at work.
Shana Lebowitz says that there are so many more productive ways she could've approached her own discontent before applying to other jobs.
