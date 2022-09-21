ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to the New Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 Sound Like Absolutely Nothing

Welcome to 2022. Automakers are electrifying everything and classic performance offerings that used to sound like an orchestra of internal combustion don’t anymore. Case-in-point is the new C63 AMG, or as Mercedes calls it, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance . It doesn’t sound like much of anything. Don’t get me wrong—cars that make great noises still exist , but they’re not exactly common, and this is not one of them.

That’s because the new C63 AMG has a four-cylinder engine. It’s also a hybrid, but electric motors and batteries aren’t muffling the exhaust , that would be the turbocharger. It means that 469 of the car’s 671 horsepower come from the tiny boosted 2.0-liter. It’s an amazing feat, but I just wish it would sing its own praises a little more.

Take a listen for yourself:

Let’s be nice. It’s a subtle exhaust . And to be honest, there’s a lot about the car to like already. The technology going on is just cool. An internal combustion engine working together with electric motors, batteries, and forced induction is a future worthy of being excited about , but it’s just not really adding up from an emotional, auditory perspective here. When I say “here,” I will also note: This is an exhaust clip from a promotional video of what is likely a European model of the C63 AMG. Could it sound better when it arrives in the United States? I would say that’s possible. The European Corvette Z06 is probably going to sound a little worse than its American counterpart because of the extra emissions equipment it has to lug around, for example.

Putting a four-cylinder engine in a car with a “63” on the back might not have been Mercedes’ first choice, as the model had become well-known for its use of V8s. The C63 AMG had a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 as recently as 2015 . Then it had a turbocharged 4.0-liter eight-cylinder until last year . Now, all of a sudden, the engine is half as big and has half as many cylinders. It’s a big downsize to make in a short amount of time, but I get it. Emissions have to get better. I even like hybrid performance cars .

But this… an AMG C63 shouldn’t sound like this.

Email the author at peter@thedrive.com

