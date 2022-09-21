Nashville program teaming police with mental health workers is now permanent

A program teaming up Nashville police officers with mental health workers is now permanent and will expand to a fourth precinct in November, a news release from the Mental Health Cooperative said.

The program, dubbed Partners in Care, completed its pilot year over the summer. A one-year contract with the Mental Health Cooperative and an expansion of the program won unanimous approval during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.

The program teams masters-level mental health clinicians with officers on calls flagged as potential mental health crises. It aims to divert people in crisis to intervention and offer them resources rather than the legal system.

Partners in Care currently includes the North, Hermitage and Central precincts in Nashville. The South precinct will be added on Nov. 1, the release said. The city's long-standing mobile crisis team is available to all precincts.

Partners in Care will add a new precinct every six months until the program is citywide.

Police officers and mental health clinicians responded to 1,344 calls for service in the first year of Partners in Care, according to the release. Those calls led to arrests only 4% of the time. More than half of the calls resulted in people being taken to a local emergency room, an inpatient facility or the cooperative's Crisis Treatment Center.

The Crisis Treatment center functions as an emergency room for mental health crises, the release said.

“The Partners in Care crisis intervention model has been very successful in both treating those in need of mental health services and providing essential resources to first responders," Amanda Bracht, a senior vice president at Mental Health Cooperative, said in the release. “Working hand-in-hand with law enforcement allows us to increase access to emergency care while reducing unnecessary arrests among those in medical crisis.”

More than 100 Metro Nashville Police Department Officers and 20 supervisors have undergone training through Partners in Care, the release said. More training sessions and a mental health training program for school resource officers are also in the works.

