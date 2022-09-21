Read full article on original website
Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October
The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
As inflation soars, the military is making groceries more affordable for troops
The U.S. military is helping service members deal with inflation - by cutting their grocery bill. The Pentagon will also boost money for housing, child care, and other benefits.
Revolut Expands Crypto Offering, Launches Support for 29 Digital Tokens
Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, announced that it has “expanded its crypto offering to launch 29 new tokens for US* users, via a new partnership with Apex Crypto.”. Customers can now “buy and sell a total of 36 cryptocurrencies directly within...
Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Now Supports Subscriptions, Recurring Payments
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto. Now Calypso Pay customers can “integrate subscription payment widgets on their website.”. Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index report reveals that “the subscription economy grew by more than 435% in almost a decade.”...
