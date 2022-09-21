Schenectady FD: Firefighter treated, released after Tuesday Congress Street fire; Red Cross helps 16

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHENECTADY – A firefighter was treated and released for injuries suffered battling a Tuesday fire on Congress Street, Fire Chief Donald Mareno said.

No residents were hurt in the fire, Mareno said. The Red Cross reported helping 16 residents with emergency aid.

Firefighters were called to 1091 Congress St. just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in one of the apartments, Mareno said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Firefighters arrived within two minutes and helped get residents out. All residents evacuated safely.

Crews then got the fire out. The building is repairable, Mareno said.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York chapter of the American Red Cross responded and provided aid to 16 people in all, 12 adults and four children. The Red Cross provided shelter, food and clothing, as well as health services, emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County