ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Man charged with strangulation, assaulting woman in Davidson County: warrants

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkDuX_0i4j2lTN00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges following an alleged assault on Tuesday, according to Davidson County court records.

Richard Sheffield, 49, of Randolph County, is accused by court records of strangling the victim by “pulling the head back and placing an arm across the throat until the victim could not breathe and believed she was going to die.”

Lexington man charged with 20 counts of sexually exploiting minors: warrants

Court records also accuse Sheffield of inflicting physical injury to the victim, including “redness on the neck and a lump on the back of the head.”

Sheffield is also accused of assaulting the victim by “pulling her hair and strangling her,” according to court records.

He is being charged with the following:

  • Assault by strangulation
  • Assault on a female

Sheffield was not released on bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangulation#Violent Crime#Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Man shot after trying to break up fight in Winston-Salem: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after attempting to break up a “physical altercation” on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
ROBBINS, NC
FOX8 News

High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy