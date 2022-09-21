Man charged with strangulation, assaulting woman in Davidson County: warrants

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges following an alleged assault on Tuesday, according to Davidson County court records.

Richard Sheffield, 49, of Randolph County, is accused by court records of strangling the victim by “pulling the head back and placing an arm across the throat until the victim could not breathe and believed she was going to die.”

Court records also accuse Sheffield of inflicting physical injury to the victim, including “redness on the neck and a lump on the back of the head.”

Sheffield is also accused of assaulting the victim by “pulling her hair and strangling her,” according to court records.

He is being charged with the following:

Assault by strangulation

Assault on a female

Sheffield was not released on bond and will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 20.

