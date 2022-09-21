Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-backed T.K. Waters stretches cash lead in Jacksonville Sheriff race
Familiar names boosted his political committee recently. Republican candidate T.K. Waters continues to add to his financial advantage ahead of the November Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Familiar establishment donors are key to his latest push. Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, Waters’ political committee, A Safer Jacksonville for All,...
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
From West Tampa to the Governor's Mansion, a look at Bob Martinez's rise to become Florida's first Hispanic governor
TAMPA, Fla — It was an improbable rise from humble beginnings on dirt roads in Tampa to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, but Bob Martinez, former Tampa mayor and Florida’s first Hispanic governor never let those doubters get in his way. “The reasons they would give why...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9
The storm could strengthen into a major hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis is declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9 currently gaining strength near Jamaica. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane, with landfall possible somewhere along...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford moves into power poll top 10
Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
floridapolitics.com
Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal
Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
floridapolitics.com
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to strike Southwest Florida as major hurricane
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph at the moment, with higher gusts. Tropical Storm Ian has formed as the system looms toward Southwest Florida in its trek through the Caribbean. In an 11 p.m. Friday update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared that Tropical Depression 9 had strengthened, forming...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza
The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
floridapolitics.com
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'. The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots. The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
floridapolitics.com
Here is the 2022 edition of The INFLUENCE 150: The most influential people in Florida politics
I believe this is the best edition of INFLUENCE Magazine we’ve published in our six years of existence. It seems as if a week doesn’t pass without some new media outlet or website springing up to cover Florida politics. I remember when I was the new guy in...
Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Marnie George joins Johnson & Blanton
'We knew immediately she would be a perfect fit to our team.'. Lobbying firm Johnson & Blanton is adding Marnie George to the team. George brings more than 30 years of experience to the firm, including lobbying the Legislature, state agencies and the executive branch on behalf of state and national organizations.
First Coast News
Hunger Action Day: UF Health Jacksonville grocery store
"This grocery store set up is in UF Health Jacksonville and only for patients. It goes beyond what is in the cart."
floridapolitics.com
Jim Karels: Facts invalidate new study on Florida air quality
This study contained no actual on-the-ground facts or cause/effect data to back its claims. The study, which made claims of dangerous particles emitted by sugar-cane burning, neglects data, ignores regulations in place to keep communities safe and disregards the importance of prescribed burning to our state’s ecosystem. This study...
