The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO