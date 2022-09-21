ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”

Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)

The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Virginia Football
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener

An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamond#At T Sportsnet#American Football#College Football#Wvu#Hokies#Nike Country Roads Jersey#Espn#Gold And Blue Nation#Nexstar Stations
WTRF

Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTRF

WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic trials

 Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.   “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” said Gov. Justice. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
cardinalnews.org

In Wytheville, ‘base ball’ by 1865 rules

But on a sunny Sunday afternoon in September, the eyes must have been playing tricks. Who were these ballplayers dressed in mid-nineteenth century baseball uniforms?. Why were bases set up in the middle of an open field?. What was this oddly stitched beige-colored ball?. And how on earth were players...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Stratton wins angus prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won three prizes at the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Roll of Victory Angus Show in Lewisburg, W.Va. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Montcalm Generals start out 4-0 for the first time in school history

MONTCALM, MERCER COUNTY (WVNS) — We are nearly halfway through the high school football season, and there was a lot of fun football to watch in the last month. But there might not be a more surprising performance than the Montcalm Generals. In the offseason we spoke with Head Coach Adam Havens, who told us […]
MONTCALM, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy