Quick Hits: Brown felt great about “complete win”
Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown’s team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
WVU men’s soccer ready for Mountain State Derby
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)
The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers to Wear Special Stickers on Helmets for WVU Children’s Hospital
There will be a special addition to West Virginia’s helmets in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech tonight, and it’s not just because it’s a big game on national television. The Mountaineers will be sporting a sticker to represent WVU’S children’s hospital throughout...
WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media following the return of the Black Diamond Rivalry.
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener
An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
