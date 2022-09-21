ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
ClutchPoints

‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world

Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
ClutchPoints

‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation

The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
