Michael Porter Jr. has been in the NBA for four years now, but he’s really only played in two seasons so far. After missing the first season of his career due to a back injury, Porter established himself as a starter for the Denver Nuggets over the next two seasons. But Porter’s back issues flared up again last season, as he only played in nine games before undergoing season-ending surgery to fix up his back.

DENVER, CO ・ 48 MINUTES AGO