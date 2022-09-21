Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world
Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.”. James Harden is clearly fed up with questions about his weight loss, and it...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s shocking reaction to potentially coming off the bench
As the start of the new season quickly approaches, it has become increasingly clear that Russell Westbrook is still going to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23. It doesn’t seem like LA has given up on the prospect of potentially finding a new home for the former league MVP but at this point, it has proven extremely difficult.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
‘There were options’: Kyrie Irving hints at how close he was to leaving Nets in offseason
The Brooklyn Nets were able to keep Kyrie Irving on the roster despite the plethora of trade rumors linked to his name. Additionally, Irving’s potential opt-out led many to believe he would leave the Nets as well. Although Irving ultimately remained in Brooklyn, he recently hinted at how close he was to leaving the team, per Brian Lewis.
Ben Simmons provides important update on mental health ahead of Nets training camp
It is time to get really excited about the prospect of Ben Simmons sharing the floor together with fellow Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. During Monday’s NBA Media Day, Simmons shared that he is now in the right headspace to finally compete. “I’ve been working on...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson: ‘At my best right now’
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is ready to resume his rise to NBA superstar status. “I feel like I’m
Michael Porter Jr. drops eye-opening take on long-term health after all of his back problems
Michael Porter Jr. has been in the NBA for four years now, but he’s really only played in two seasons so far. After missing the first season of his career due to a back injury, Porter established himself as a starter for the Denver Nuggets over the next two seasons. But Porter’s back issues flared up again last season, as he only played in nine games before undergoing season-ending surgery to fix up his back.
Draymond Green keeps it real on possibility of contract extension with Dubs
Draymond Green has arguably been the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors for over 10 years. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Green’s time with the team could be coming to an end soon. If Green declines his 2023-24 player option, he can be an unrestricted free agent as...
‘Shocked and confused’: Jaylen Brown reveals Celtics’ reaction to Ime Udoka scandal
The Boston Celtics have been dealt a shocking loss with the announcement that they are suspending their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Udoka had become a popular figure in Boston for leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as coach of the team. Now everyone is left […] The post ‘Shocked and confused’: Jaylen Brown reveals Celtics’ reaction to Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade
Jason Kidd revealed the plan for Christian Wood after the Dallas Mavericks acquired the big man over the offseason. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a report stating Kidd’s intentions for Wood during the 2022-2023 campaign. Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The […] The post Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons drops training camp update that will hype up Brooklyn fans
NBA media day is today, and Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons has an update on his status for the upcoming season. When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the Nets’ first games of the season, this was Ben Simmons’ response. “That’s the goal. That’s the plan.” "That's the goal. That's the plan." Ben […] The post Ben Simmons drops training camp update that will hype up Brooklyn fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Masai Ujiri drops Scottie Barnes truth bomb after Raptors ROTY campaign
Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri shared his honest thoughts on Scottie Barnes ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Barnes, who enjoyed a strong rookie year, has aspirations of developing into a true star. And Ujiri believes he’s capable of making a jump, per Josh Lewenberg on Twitter.
Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat
22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
Nets star Kyrie Irving blames vaccination status ‘ultimatum’ on losing out on over $100 million
There is no denying Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s talent on the court. He is one of the most entertaining players to watch in NBA history, dazzling the crowd with his dribbling artistry and tough shot creativity. But Irving is also one of the most polarizing players off the court, guilty of quirky shenanigans, as well as divisive takes on certain issues.
REPORT: Jae Crowder, Suns agree on training camp, trade plan
Jae Crowder has been making headlines of late after reports emerged that the Phoenix Suns have been trying to find a new home for the 32-year-old veteran. Crowder’s looming exit has now become even more imminent after the team made a telling decision with regard to his status for training camp.
Kevin Durant makes ‘accountability’ demand after tumultuous season, summer
The Brooklyn Nets managed to keep Kevin Durant this season after he rescinded his trade request in the summer. That’s good news for a team with title aspirations, but KD wants some things to change in 2022-23. During Media Day on Monday, the superstar spoke about how he wants every single player on the roster […] The post Kevin Durant makes ‘accountability’ demand after tumultuous season, summer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
