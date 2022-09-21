ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Brother and sister escape burning house, two dogs saved; family displaced

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
Fiddler's Grove Historic Village Trip

With approximately 60 buildings, this village encompasses life as it was during the settlements of Wilson County through the Industrial Age. Fee includes transportation, guided tour, lunch and admission. Bring money for optional purchases at the General store. Limit 15 Deadline September 11.
Mayor recognizes MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister as a STARS recipient

In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
Quilting at St. Clair

Volunteers do quilting for people in the community for a donation to the center. Stop by if you want to learn more about quilting and perhaps join in. Room 405.
Little Picassos at Patterson Park Community Center

We believe even the littlest of hands can create extraordinary masterpieces, and Little Picassos is all about discovery and creative experimentation! Each week we will immerse ourselves in the process of making art with the use of a variety of techniques and mediums such as paint, oil pastels, chalk, printing, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Our activities will be hands-on providing a wonderful opportunity for sensory exposure and exercising fine motor skills. All children must be accompanied by an adult and please be aware that there will be the potential for messes so dress accordingly! Space is limited to 12 Little Picassos so please be sure to register early! For ages 3-5.
Indoor Team Triathlon at Patterson Park

Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Teams will swim 500 meters, bike 12 miles, and run 3 miles using the indoor pool, stationary bikes and the indoor track at Patterson Park Community Center. Each team will consist of 2 or 3 members with a maximum of 20 teams competing.
"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow Trip

Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow. Authentic arts and crafts, food booths, and Native dancer in colorful regalia. Fee includes transportation. Bring $5 cash for admission and money for lunch. Limit 15 Deadline: September 11.
Deka-Strong at Patterson Park Community Center

Deka-Strong A functional fitness full-body workout...8 Zones require basic essential movements (core, mobility, agility and coordination) on a consistent basis. The class consists of 2 rounds incorporating strength and power and a core finisher.
Social Art

Bring in your favorite art projects and let’s paint and create together. We can share ideas, and have a fun and relaxing time, through sharing art. Limit 12 Room 406.
Open Knit & Crochet

Stop on in and join this very welcoming group of knitters and crocheters and quilters. This group offers inspiration and motivation with your knitting and crocheting and quilters projects. No sign up required. Bring your own supplies.
Core Galore at St. Clair

In this class we will focus on core, balance, and range of motion. Some resistance techniques may be used in the form of elastic bands or free weights. You must be able to transfer to and from a mat. Limit 15 Room 204.
Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
Patterson Park After School Program

What are you doing after school? Join us a Patterson Park weekdays for sport activities, enrichment programs, field trips, homework help, snacks and more! For ages 8-12.
Seniors Acting Up Practice

Join this fun group as they bring laughter, mystery and drama into the lives of others. Everyone is welcome! No prior experience is needed. Hope to see you there! Meets in Room 104.
Yoga with Larry

Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month Limit 25 Room 206.
Core Basic

New Class! Core Basic Mondays & Fridays • 2:15-3:00 pm This class focuses on internal core stability, balance and range of motion. The purpose is to train the internal core (center of gravity) and improve balance and stability. Exercises will be done seated and standing. No class 7/4. Limit 15 Room 204.
