We believe even the littlest of hands can create extraordinary masterpieces, and Little Picassos is all about discovery and creative experimentation! Each week we will immerse ourselves in the process of making art with the use of a variety of techniques and mediums such as paint, oil pastels, chalk, printing, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Our activities will be hands-on providing a wonderful opportunity for sensory exposure and exercising fine motor skills. All children must be accompanied by an adult and please be aware that there will be the potential for messes so dress accordingly! Space is limited to 12 Little Picassos so please be sure to register early! For ages 3-5.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO