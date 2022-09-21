ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk

The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua news

The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 15 with 26 members in attendance. The meeting was opened with the reading “The Season of September.”. A moment of silence was observed for Shirley Kaiser as she is hospitalized. September birthdays celebrated: Nancy Eisley, Joyce Krell, Ruthann Feane, Buddy Feinhuer, Roberta Hollenbach.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Piecing together quilts for kids

Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmerton, PA
City
Hershey, PA
City
Brodheadsville, PA
City
Wind Gap, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Palmerton, PA
Government
City
Kunkletown, PA
City
Saylorsburg, PA
Times News

Spisaks celebrate 60th

Mary Frances and Vincent Spisak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1962, in St. Michael’s Church, Lansford, where they still reside. They have always been selflessly involved in the lives of their four children: Vince, Joe, Mary Ellen and her husband Joe, and John and his wife Janiel.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Rummaging through Ross Township’s past

He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
iheart.com

The Fleetwood Main Street Fair

Join us where you can meet the local businesses, get to know local vendors, listen to music, story telling, and much more! The Fair is Saturday, October 1st from 10-2. Part of Main Street is closed for vendors and businesses. There will be lots of vendors, food, music, raffles and more. Participating vendors, non-profits, and businesses include Five.Thirteen, Scentsy, Michele Ernst Photography, Lady Hawk Spirit Craft, Drupp Design Co, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Caffeinated Shenanigans, Rhonda’s Acrylics, Ambers Creations, Connie’s Treasures, Color Street, Sparkle and Shine by Meg, Soul Repair, R&M Rustic Creations, Jillibeanies, Wreaths on Walnut, RAM American Handmade, Luna Cakes, Sew Much More, A Box of Berks, Tim’s Smoked, FAHS Yearbook, Cub Scout pack 103, Lifeline of Berks County, Breast Health Services, Fleetwood Girl Scout service unit, St Paul’s Lutheran Relay team, Fleetwood Community Theater, Grand Central Taproom, The Baltimore Life Companies, Cornerstone Law Firm, Bold River Marketing, Jessica Kline- Realtor, The Last Hairbender, Dani King Hair Studio, Serene Medical Massage, Lash Life & Beauty Bar, Homers, AnitaTrinket, The Shop Eatery, Fleetwood Pizza, Indigo Moon Massage, and Anthony's Barbershop.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

Saint Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces its schedule of events:. • The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m.
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Christmas#Christian Music#Rt#Pven#The Clothing Closet#The Diaper Pantry
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 1973

Installation services were held Sunday in Zion Stone Church at Snyders, at which time the Rev. James W. Seifert was installed as pastor of the West Penn Lutheran Parish. A native of Berks County, Rev. Seifert was installed by the Rev. Daniel Eckert, pastor of Christ Church, Hazleton, who is also the dean of the Hazleton-Lehighton Lutheran District.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Residents question septic at lake

Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever

New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times News

Fall is starting to give a preview

The first full day of autumn brought with it a crisp reminder that leaf-peeping season is around the corner. In Coaldale the lows Friday morning were in the mid-40s and should be around that again this morning, meaning leaves will start losing their green pigment (chlorophyll) and the colorful ones will start to emerge.
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest

EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
EASTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton mulls new police station

Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
PALMERTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Lansford Halloween festival is Oct. 29

Lansford is having its third Annual Halloween Festival at Ashton Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The event is being held by the Lansford Halloween Special Events group. It is for children from Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, Nesquehoning, Tamaqua, Lehighton and Jim Thorpe, free of charge. There will be free food for kids 12 years old and under.
LANSFORD, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown’s Halloween parade is on, but will be different

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council was expected to tackle a non-agenda item at Wednesday night’s meeting: the future of Allentown’s Halloween parade. In fact, it was the first item discussed. “I just wanted to know why the city found it necessary to cancel the Halloween parade?”...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance

Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy