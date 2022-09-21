Read full article on original website
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Johnson County board considers $29M plan to part ways with county nursing home
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider terminating an agreement for the Johnson County Nursing Center.
mycouriertribune.com
Jackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectors
(The Center Square) – Jackson County taxpayers will pay $405,000 to settle two sex discrimination lawsuits stemming from womens' undergarments setting off metal detectors at a detention center. The sheriff at the center of the suit says there's more to the story than a settlement. The Jackson County Legislature...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to consider issuing $55M in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena
Overland Park may soon issue roughly $55 million worth of STAR bonds to help construct a multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in the southern portion of the city. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee met to discuss issuing state-approved STAR bonds for the construction of the $85 million Bluhawk Sports Park near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
bluevalleypost.com
First phase of Aspiria in Overland Park now includes gaming venue, apartments
A revised plan for the initial phase of work at Aspiria on the sprawling site of the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park now includes an indoor gaming venue and a more than 400-unit apartment complex. Driving the news: Wichita-based developer Occidental Management received approval from the Overland Park...
Blue Springs budgets $35M for new aquatics center
Blue Springs's 2023 budget includes $35 million to build a new aquatics center and millions in funding for parks and road improvements.
KCTV 5
Kansas City unveils plan to address homelessness, after massive recent increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released a 92-page plan to address homelessness in Kansas City, as the problem has become rampant in recent years. The number of people living unsheltered in Jackson County has increased 193 percent in the last three years. Local officials have spent a year researching and planning, ultimately coming up with an action plan with the goal of bringing the number of people living on the streets down to zero.
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Farmers Market named ‘America’s favorite’ in new nationwide vote
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the best in the country, according to a new online poll of thousands of farmers’ markets from around the U.S. Driving the news: The 60-year-old market in downtown Overland Park took home the title of America’s “favorite farmers market” in the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration put on, in part, by the American Farmland Trust.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Sheriff wants deputy pay boost — Here’s how salaries stack up to other local agencies
As Johnson County considers raising starting salaries for deputies at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, local data shows that starting deputies in that department typically begin with higher salaries than officers in many other local police departments — but may experience less pay growth over time. Driving the...
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
KDOT awards $570M toll lane contract, pushes construction to November
A toll lane project on U.S. 69 in Johnson County will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along the highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.
Developers acquire sites at Ninth, Wyandotte downtown for new project
A development partnership has acquired the John's Garage site and an adjoining empty parcel in downtown Kansas City near Ninth and Wyandotte.
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
Parkville approves study of possible quiet zone in downtown
The study will determine if a quiet zone, or wayside horns, can be used, along with appropriate next steps.
Entertainment center, pickleball at Aspiria in Overland Park move ahead
Occidental Management plans to add Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, a 419-apartment building and pickleball courts to its Aspiria campus.
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
Leawood reconsidering dangerous animal ban, wants community input
As many communities have since repealed or amended their dangerous animal ordinances the city of Leawood, Kansas is revisiting its own ordinance and is looking to the community for input.
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
Weekend road closures impact 2 Kansas City-area major events
Road closures in the Kansas City area will impact drivers trying to reach the Plaza Art Fair and the KU Jayhawks football game in Lawrence.
