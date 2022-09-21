“If he requests your firstborn children, hand them over,” Fans buzzing with excitement over Roger Federer hoping of getting a commentary stint at Wimbledon

Read full article on original website
Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Roger Federer to return to Wimbledon in surprising new role
‘Having past players or champions commentate is important’, Federer acknowledged. ‘That’s why I’ve always loved having Johnny Mac [John McEnroe] around, [Mats] Wilander, you name it, Chrissie Evert. It’s super important they give you the insight, they tell you how it used to be or how they felt. And I think sometimes you watch matches because of the commentary and less about the match itself.'
Suits you! Roger Federer poses with old rivals Novak Djokovic and Sir Andy Murray and other top stars in front of Tower Bridge ahead of his FINAL tournament before retiring
Roger Federer has been pictured posing alongside old rivals and current tennis stars at Tower Bridge ahead of his final tournament this week. The retiring tennis star is set to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career in at the Laver Cup at the O2 in London, just down the river from where he won a record eight Wimbledon titles.
Roger Federer bids farewell alongside Nadal in last match
LONDON — (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer was bidding farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. He was playing a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
‘It’s going to be special’: Roger Federer’s final match brings rivals together ahead of Laver Cup
It was one of the many touching moments ahead of the Laver Cup, as a scene of greatness was marked by reflection and gratitude. Roger Federer looked to his left and saw Rafael Nadal then he turned to his right, towards Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He took in the memories of nearly two decades of battles and the historic rivalries they had shared and breathed, as if to let it all go. “It feels right that I’m going first,” Federer concluded.For Federer, the clock is ticking towards the moment in which he will emerge onto the court for...
'I knew what the consequences will be - so I accepted them': Novak Djokovic insists he does NOT have any regrets about missing the US Open over his Covid vaccine snub... as the Serb waits to find out if he can participate at the Australian Open next year
Nearly ten weeks after winning Wimbledon Novak Djokovic finally resurfaced yesterday in a tennis environment, his Covid vaccination standoff with America now history. The 35-year-old Serb will take his place in the Laver Cup which starts today and is still defiant about sitting out the whole of the US hard-court swing.
Roger Federer helps confused Andy Murray identity London landmark
Roger Federer jumped in to help confused British tennis star Andy Murray identify one of London’s landmark buildings.“What building is that?,” Mr Murray can be heard wondering aloud among a group of journalists - later asking “what happened to it.”Swiss-born Mr Federer promptly informs the Scottish athlete that the building was, in fact, The Shard.Both athletes were in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which kicks off on Friday, 23 September.The men’s doubles in the tournament will see Mr Federer’s last match before he enters his recently announced retirement.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirementRoger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray saysRoger Federer says he will ‘grieve’ tennis in his retirement
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
Roger Federer Has Just Played His Last Match as a Professional
Roger Federer’s historic, awe-inspiring career came to an end on Friday night in London—in what will likely be the most-watched doubles tennis match of all time—as he and his partner Rafael Nadal (a.k.a. Team Europe) fell to the Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe (Team World) in the Laver Cup. (The annual Laver Cup tournament, co-founded in 2017 by Federer and his management company, TEAM8, pits the best European players against the best players from the rest of the world, with Team Europe coached by Björn Borg and Team World coached by John McEnroe.)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal opponents eyeing upset in ‘beyond iconic’ clash
Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe are relishing their role as pantomime villains in Friday night’s “beyond iconic” doubles showdown with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.Federer, the winner of 20 grand slam titles, is partnering his oldest rival Nadal at the Laver Cup in what will be the Swiss great’s final match of an illustrious 24-year career.But Sock, nowadays more of a doubles specialist, and Tiafoe represent a serious challenge to the exalted Team Europe duo."I'm just excited to play two up-and-comers."@FTiafoe is here for the doubles win only on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1gHwKjXYWe— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022Team World, captained...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Reaction as Roger Federer in tears after last match alongside Rafael Nadal
Follow live reaction as a tearful Roger Federer bid farewell to tennis after playing the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. Federer, who will go down as perhaps the greatest champion in tennis history, retires from the sport after a thrilling defeat to the Team World pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who won 4-6 7-6 (11-9) on a deciding tiebreak late in to the night in London.Afterwards, Federer was emotional and Nadal joined him in breaking down in tears as the 41-year-old reflected upon his career and his final goodbye. “It’s...
Roger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis
Roger Federer was in tears as he said his final goodbye to tennis following his match loss against rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup.Even Nadal couldn’t help but get emotional as his biggest competition thanked fans for their support which ‘means the world’.“It’s been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again,” he said in his farewell interview. “It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Roger Federer says emotional goodbye to tennis: 'It's been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again'
Tennis legend Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career. On Friday, Federer stepped onto the court one last time, participating in the Laver Cup international tournament in London, England. After he and doubles partner Rafael Nadal fell to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, Federer took center...
‘We can party all together’: Roger Federer hints at farewell tour
Roger Federer hinted at a potential farewell tour after he played the final professional match of his illustrious career in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2 Arena in London.The 20-time grand-slam champion could not bring the curtain down with one final competitive victory after losing 6-4 6-7 (2) 9-11 alongside doubles partner Rafael Nadal to Team World pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup.Both Federer and Nadal were in tears at the conclusion of a two-hour-and-14-minute battle that saw the former world number ones squander match point much to the disappointment of a...
