ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RfBw_0i4j1Ziu00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs.

The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The Baby Fold’s location in Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

New, unopened packages of diapers are needed in all sizes, as well as new, unopened packages of baby wipes. Proceeds will benefit the United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank and The Baby Fold’s Healthy Start Program.

“The Baby Fold recently became a member of the Bottom Line Diaper Bank, and we’re excited to host a diaper drive to support this important local service,” said Nicole Sikora, Family Support Supervisor with The Baby Fold’s Healthy Start Program. “We’ve seen the need first-hand in our Healthy Start program visits with new parents. When we can help alleviate the stress of not having diapers, we free those parents to focus on other important needs during a critical time for their child.”

Sikora added that one in three U.S. families do not have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry and healthy. Diapers can cost upwards of $100 per month and 57% of parents reported that they missed an average of four days of school or work in the previous month due to a lack of diapers.

Expectant families and new parents can contact the Healthy Start team for support at 309-557-1027 or by emailing Sikora at NSikora@thebabyfold.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Two events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several events across Central Illinois honored Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend. The Centro for Hispanic and Immigrant Community (CHICO) held their event at Fairview Park in Decatur. The event included music, dancing, food, face painting, balloon animals, and games for the whole family. “I wanted to be engaged around my people,” […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Carle Illinois students launches health fair for Hispanic Heritage Month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of students at Carle Illinois College of Medicine (CI MED) see Spanish-speaking communities in Champaign-Urbana facing obstacles to healthcare, including language barriers, insurance access and unfamiliarity with the medical system. “Currently in the greater Champaign-Urbana population, 16% of patients report having poor or fair health, with 7% of adults not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Small fire sparks on U of I campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire happened earlier today at the U of I Dance Studio. Lt. James Kingston confirmed the fire may have started on the outside of the building. The Urbana Fire Department are still investigating it. They were able to put it out quickly. U of I Dance Studio is located […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Hunger Action Day: how one foodbank is bridging the hunger gap

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday is Hunger Action Day and Eastern Illinois Foodbank is working to help bridge the hunger gap throughout the area.  To do that, they hosted their largest volunteer event of the year, Operation Orange.  Nearly 100 people gathered in their Urbana warehouse to pack potatoes.  Amanda Borden, the foodbank’s Vice President […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Government
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign County, IL
Government
Champaign County, IL
Society
WCIA

Hospitals offering free mammograms in October

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month. The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Try your hand at operating a walk behind plow as they do in Amish country

The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed three miles west of Arthur, Illinois in 1879, was dismantled by Firmitas, formerly Trillium Dell Timber Works, in spring of 2022. The intricate process raised massive media coverage in the region because the barn was not only being removed from its original site, but, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking event at Illinois Amish Heritage Center

Illinois Amish Heritage Center Prepares to Break Ground on September 23 for Barn Raising. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. To kick off...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper#Baby Diapers#Charity#Champaign Co#The Baby Fold#Healthy Start Program#Sikor
WCIA

The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center

This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
ARTHUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand

PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking burglar wearing Scream mask

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect who used a unique mask to hide his identity. Officials said the suspect wore a Ghostface mask from the Scream franchise while committing the burglary. During the overnight hours of Sept. 17, the suspect broke into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Community comes together at ‘Inspire! Concert for a Cause’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you live in Danville, you may have hear some singing Sunday afternoon. Over 90 people sang for charity. A group of volunteers performed in the very first “Inspire! Concert for a Cause” event hosted by the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency. The non-profit works to combat poverty across three […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Race to end Veteran Suicide at Richland Community College

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday, Richland Community College hosted its second Operation Obstacle-the Race to End Veteran Suicide. Around 17 Veterans die each day by suicide. At 10 a.m., racers took off on a 2-mile obstacle course at the college. “Operation Obstacle gives an opportunity to provide connections for...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon FD Responds To Fire At Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Two sons die from addiction, a mother brings awareness

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After one of her sons died from a heroin addiction, a mother thought, I have to do something to bring awareness. Little did she know another one of her sons would also lose his battle with addiction. Linda Scribner started a non-profit called “Be Respectful and Vastly Educated” or (Be Brave) […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy