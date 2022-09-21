Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs.

The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The Baby Fold’s location in Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

New, unopened packages of diapers are needed in all sizes, as well as new, unopened packages of baby wipes. Proceeds will benefit the United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank and The Baby Fold’s Healthy Start Program.

“The Baby Fold recently became a member of the Bottom Line Diaper Bank, and we’re excited to host a diaper drive to support this important local service,” said Nicole Sikora, Family Support Supervisor with The Baby Fold’s Healthy Start Program. “We’ve seen the need first-hand in our Healthy Start program visits with new parents. When we can help alleviate the stress of not having diapers, we free those parents to focus on other important needs during a critical time for their child.”

Sikora added that one in three U.S. families do not have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry and healthy. Diapers can cost upwards of $100 per month and 57% of parents reported that they missed an average of four days of school or work in the previous month due to a lack of diapers.

Expectant families and new parents can contact the Healthy Start team for support at 309-557-1027 or by emailing Sikora at NSikora@thebabyfold.org.

