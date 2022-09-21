Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
No charges against Buffalo firefighters involved in March incident at Blackthorn
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after a Buffalo firefighter was seriously hurt during an incident, at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub in South Buffalo, the 7News I-Team has learned charges are not being filed in this case. In March, the 7 News I-Team confirmed with the Buffalo Fire Department that...
Grand Island man indicted on gun charges in connection to road rage incident
The alleged road rage incident occurred on the I-190 in Grand Island in May. A Grand Island man is facing gun charges in connection to the incident.
Suspect at large after robbing Family Dollar on N. Clinton Ave. at gunpoint
No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway.
Police responded to incident at Tops on South Park Avenue for man with BB guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., Buffalo Police officers responded to a call at the Tops in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue. Upon arrival, police reported a man was allegedly showing two BB guns to people in the parking lot. Police say no threats were...
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
Rochester man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 shooting in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man from Rochester pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a drive-by shooting that happened in the Town of Amherst. The Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, said an 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year old with a rifle on Fairgreen Drive in July of 2021.
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night. The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and […]
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
Former Hamburg finance director arraigned for misusing town credit card
If convicted, Samantha Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on multiple drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison. Jeffrey Richards was sentenced Thursday morning to 17 years in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. On Dec. 14, 2018, a […]
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
Western New Yorkers heal together on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past two decades, Sept. 25 has been a day of remembrance for Jacqueline Wells. “I've been fighting this fight for a long time,” Wells said. But now nearly 20 years after her two sons were murdered, it’s the day that she’s there for others.
Police Warn That Car Thefts Are Surging Across New York
Police are warning people to be extra careful and use due diligence when they leave their vehicles. There has been a surge in reported vehicle thefts across the state and police in Hamburg, New York took to Facebook to warn residents to make sure they are protecting themselves against car thieves.
Former Buffalo PD detective arraigned in Lake View domestic violence incident
James R. Kaska, 50, is accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
WGRZ TV
Police looking for more leads in Yolanda Bindics case
Yolanda Bindics was reported missing in August 2004, last seen in Jamestown. Her body was found by hunters 30 miles away in Sinclairville in 2006.
