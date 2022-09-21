Centers to Provide Humanitarian Relief to Thousands of Asylum Seekers Arriving in NYC. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the city will open Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to support the hundreds of asylum seekers arriving in New York City each day from Texas and other border states. As the number of asylum seekers sent to New York City continues to grow, these humanitarian relief centers will provide assistance to newly arriving individuals and families and ensure they continue to be connected to the full range of services and supports they need. Humanitarian relief centers will become the first touch point for arriving asylum seekers, helping people by immediately offering shelter, food, medical care, case work services, and a range of settlement options including through connections to family and friends inside and outside of New York City, in addition to, if needed, the possibility of direct referrals to alternative emergency supports or city shelter.

