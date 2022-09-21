Read full article on original website
Related
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Signs Executive Order to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions From City Construction Projects
Action Will Improve Local Air Quality and Reduce Noise Pollution, Waste From Construction to Support Climate and Health Goals. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed Clean Construction Executive Order 23, which requires the city’s capital project agencies to commit to actions that will lower embodied carbon — greenhouse gas emissions arising from the manufacturing, transportation, installation, maintenance, and disposal of building materials — from municipal construction projects. The actions taken by EO 23 will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and noise pollution citywide. They will also ensure that any construction funded by new federal infrastructure and climate bill funding will use sustainable materials, equipment, and practices.
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Appoints Qiana Mickie As Director Of New Mayor’s Office Of Urban Agriculture
NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the appointment of Qiana Mickie as director of the newly-created Mayor’s Office of Urban Agriculture. As director, Mickie will oversee the administration’s efforts to support, strengthen, and expand the city’s network of community gardens and urban farms, in alignment with Mayor Adams’ vision for a healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable city. The announcement comes as the administration celebrates Climate Week.
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Announces Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to Further Support Asylum Seekers Entering NYC
Centers to Provide Humanitarian Relief to Thousands of Asylum Seekers Arriving in NYC. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced the city will open Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to support the hundreds of asylum seekers arriving in New York City each day from Texas and other border states. As the number of asylum seekers sent to New York City continues to grow, these humanitarian relief centers will provide assistance to newly arriving individuals and families and ensure they continue to be connected to the full range of services and supports they need. Humanitarian relief centers will become the first touch point for arriving asylum seekers, helping people by immediately offering shelter, food, medical care, case work services, and a range of settlement options including through connections to family and friends inside and outside of New York City, in addition to, if needed, the possibility of direct referrals to alternative emergency supports or city shelter.
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams, SBS Announce NYC Surpasses Target, Ahead of Schedule to Award $25 Billion in Contracts to M/WBEs
2022 Annual Procurement Fair Held at Barclays Center Marks 30th Anniversary of New York City’s M/WBE Program and Supports Mayor’s ‘Blueprint for Economic Recovery,’ Offering Contract Opportunities to Small Businesses Certified as M/WBEs. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Announces NYC Cabinet for Older New Yorkers, Coordinated City Agency Collective to Better Serve Residents Over 60
First-of-its-Kind, Interagency Cabinet Will Collaborate on Current and Future Services, Projects, and Policies for Older Adults to Ensure Age-Inclusivity. Cabinet Members Include a Cross-Section of City Agencies Covering Public Safety, Social Services, and Housing. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced today the formation of the New...
nyc.gov
Executive Order 23
WHEREAS, the City of New York has a moral, economic, public health, and security imperative to act to protect our planet, fellow human beings, and future generations; and. WHEREAS, the reduction of pollution in the City of New York is necessary to protect the health and safety of the City’s residents; and.
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Announces Major Progress in NYC’s Transition to Electric Vehicles
City Has Accelerated the Expansion of Electric Vehicle Fleet, Meeting Electric Vehicle Goals Three Years Ahead of Schedule. Critical Investments in Public Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Discounts for TLC-Licensed Drivers Will Speed Up Electric Vehicle Adoption Among Privately-Owned Vehicles and Taxi Fleet. NEW YORK – To cap off Climate...
nyc.gov
New York City Council Releases New Report on City Employee Pay Equity, Legislation to Address Disparities
Council’s 2022 Pay Equity Report finds pay inequities remain, particularly among women, Black and Latino municipal workers. City Hall, NY – Speaker Adrienne Adams and the New York City Council today released its annual report on pay inequities within New York City’s municipal workforce, showing continued inequities. In conjunction with the release of the 2022 Pay Equity report, the Council also is holding a hearing on pay inequities in the City’s workforce and legislation to address them.
Comments / 0