Utah State

KIVI-TV

Warm weather set to continue through mid-week

It is absolutely beautiful outdoors this weekend in the region with blue skies, very little cloud cover, and warm temperatures. There's a ridge of high pressure building over the western United States that will continue to push northward into Canada over the coming days. High temperatures will be at or above normal in the coming days. When we get to the peak of this system mid-week...temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above normal.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ABC4

Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
KIDO Talk Radio

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Idaho State Journal

Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires

One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
Idaho Capital Sun

As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard

Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for hazardous air — there is a spike […] The post As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
