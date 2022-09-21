Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Warm weather set to continue through mid-week
It is absolutely beautiful outdoors this weekend in the region with blue skies, very little cloud cover, and warm temperatures. There's a ridge of high pressure building over the western United States that will continue to push northward into Canada over the coming days. High temperatures will be at or above normal in the coming days. When we get to the peak of this system mid-week...temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above normal.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Rep. Scott Bedke
BOISE, Idaho — In six weeks, on Tuesday, November 8, voters Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. The next two Viewpoints are focusing on one of the big races here...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for hazardous air — there is a spike […] The post As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 UPDATES: 506 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 506 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 506 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Hurricane Ian could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Monday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane. Florida could start feeling Ian’s wrath as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions potentially hitting the state Wednesday. Evacuation orders were issued Monday for...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Comments / 0