Golden Apple: Jennifer Jensen

Barnwell, S.C. (WJBF)

Like all good English teachers, Jennifer Jensen loves books. And when she gets her students to share that passion, they reap the benefits in school and in life.

“It is a proven fact that 15-minutes a day of reading can increase communication skills, which is writing, it’s vocabulary,” Jensen says.

Ms. Jensen works hard and does whatever it takes to help each child succeed.

“I want to make their lives better. It’s not about how much they’ve learned at the end of the day. I feel like if I’ve touched some kid’s life at the end of every school year, then I’ve done my job.”
Ms. Jensen gives a lot of credit to her mother for the journey that lead to this classroom.

“She was a great mom. She taught me to read and when I was a young child she would take me to the library. She instilled that love of reading in me that I want to instill in my daughter and that I want to instill in all of these kids.”

So what can parents and caregivers do to help children continue to learn at home?

“Everybody needs a support group. And everybody’s support group looks different. I tell the kids that all the time. It doesn’t have to just be mom or dad. It can be grandma. It can be an aunt. It can be an uncle.”

Jennifer Jensen should know. She has a great support system here at Barnwell Elementary School. Just one of many reasons she loves this job.

“I truly feel like I work beside some of the best educators in the country,” she says. “I’ve learned so much from some of the teachers here. My bosses, both of them right there, they’re amazing. I go home and talk about them all the time. I work for great, great people who also love the students like I do. So it makes it easy to show up for work every day.”

