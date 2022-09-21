ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence

Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
GUSTINE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that one of their deputies was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic violence. Matthew O’Keefe, 27, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. He has been booked into San Benito County Jail and been put on administrative The post San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Attempted homicide after armed robbery suspect wanted in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A person was found with a gunshot wound on the 48000 block of Loneoak Street Thursday night after an attempted robbery, according to police. Police say at 10:38 p.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue for reports of a shooting. The male victim was found on Loneoak The post Attempted homicide after armed robbery suspect wanted in King City appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deactivate bomb after traffic stop

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County said their team defused an active bomb on Sept. 14. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team stopped a Blue Saab and spoke to the driver Lonnie Geist. Geist was on court and search terms, and deputies searched his vehicle. They found an "improvised explosive The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deactivate bomb after traffic stop appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Tonight, at approximately 8:30p.m., a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were deputy sheriffs assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dhante Jackson pleads not guilty in Sophia Mason’s death

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suspected of killing an 8-year-old girl earlier this year in Merced pled not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday morning. 34-year-old Dhante Jackson pled not guilty to charges of suspicion of murder and child abuse in connection to the death of 8-year-old Sophia Mason. While in court, […]
MERCED, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police searching for missing Salinas woman

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ

Salinas SWAT team makes arrest after investigation into multiple armed car robberies

Salinas, California (KSBW) — An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest, Tuesday morning. According to police, officers were called to armed carjackings on May 31 and July 5. In both cases, multiple people attacked the car owner, stole their personal items, and then stole the car.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday afternoon, Watsonville PD made an arrest of a 30-year-old man who was trying to cash fake checks. Juan Morales was trying to cash fake checks at the Ortiz Store and Deli on East Beach Street. According to Watsonville PD, witnesses saw Morales trying to cash the checks inside the store. The post Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were The post Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Jury selection starts in case against Santa Clara Co. Sheriff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith finds herself on the other side of the law as she is accused of taking bribes and mismanaging the jail. Smith will be tried on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. Jury selection begins Wednesday […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

