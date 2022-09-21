ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

