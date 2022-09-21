Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
Watch: Jacksonville mayor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, officials in Jacksonville are planning to give an update on the city's preparedness efforts. Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders will speak Monday at 5 p.m. Watch below:. "Now is NOT the time to panic it IS the time to...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
First Coast News
Florida's Largest Oktoberfest is back!
After a three-year hiatus, Beaches Oktoberfest (feat. Corey Smith and Inner Circle) is back Oct. 7th - 8th at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.
From Confederate monuments, Jacksonville lawsuit morphs to also challenge 5 county names
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Florida Times-Union originally published this story. A lawsuit in Jacksonville over using tax money to maintain tributes to the Confederacy has expanded to challenge the names of five Florida counties whose namesakes were Confederates. “I’m swinging for...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Nocatee man shares extensive hurricane prep list with neighbors
NOCATEE, Fla. — Buying water and batteries - those are some of the first things most people think of when it comes to preparing for a storm. One Nocatee man is buying those and so much more - he's taking hurricane prep to the next level as Hurricane Ian approaches.
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
Mayor Curry to replace JTA board member Kevin Holzendorf after arrest for DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry will be replacing 55-year-old Jacksonville Transportation board member Kevin Holzendorf after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving. Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. September 16, according to an arrest...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
JSO: Man in hospital after stabbing in Tallulah area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed on N. Pearl St. and Tallulah Ave. JSO reported that at approximately 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the area and located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries. However, upon arrival at the hospital, his injuries were deemed less severe, and his condition was upgraded to non-life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
