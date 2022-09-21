ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Charges upgraded against man accused in Rapid City hotel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of shooting another at a Rapid City hotel earlier this year will appear in court later Monday. The Pennington County State’s Attorney says charges have been upgraded against Quincy Bear Robe. Arraignment is set for 2:15 p.m. Authorities say Bear...
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS 42

Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in choking death of woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered 32-year-old...
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota AG focuses on missing and murdered indigenous people

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will ramp up investigations for missing and murdered indigenous people. Attorney General Mark Vargo is prepared to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested following shooting incident Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two individuals in Rapid City have been arrested following a shooting incident Saturday. According to the Rapid City Police Department, police were dispatched to the 600 block of North First Street for a report of a suspect firing a gun just before 7 a.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota investigation weighs Gov. Noem’s use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy