Read full article on original website
Related
WWEEK
Aviation American Gin Has Opened a Sprawling Tasting Room and Distillery in Northwest Portland
Starting today, you can now visit Aviation American Gin’s shiny, sprawling new production facility and tasting room—and thanks to co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds, it’s a distillery experience unlike any other in the city. The nearly 33,000-square-foot building on the fringes of industrial Northwest Portland has six...
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
WWEEK
How It Started vs. How It’s Going.
Sponsored Content Presented by University of Oregon Executive MBA. It’s been a transformative few years for most of us. But for Brandi Martin and Ye Feng, that transformation had nothing to do with the pandemic and its aftermath. Their transformation was spurred by internal unrest and a desire for something more.
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office Courts Private and Public Employers in Effort to Bring Employees Back to the Central City
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is courting both private and public employers in an effort bring back employees back to their offices across the city as Portland lags behind peer cities in post-pandemic recovery. Major private and public institutions involved in the discussions with the mayor’s office about return-to-work policy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
WWEEK
Why Don’t Small Traffic Circles on Neighborhood Streets Count as Roundabouts?
I remember when Northeast 39th and Glisan really was a roundabout (Dr. Know, WW, Sept. 14), before bureaucrats added stop signs. But what about the small traffic circles that make drivers swerve around them into the path of pedestrians? Wouldn’t speed bumps be safer and more effective? —Rich A.
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
Comments / 0