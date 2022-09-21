ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend

BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Midland, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Saginaw, MI
Society
Saginaw, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
City
Saginaw, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
MLive

Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents ‘Country Hoedown Night’ Sept. 26

SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents “A Country Hoedown Night at the Market” Monday, Sept. 26. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., in downtown Saginaw. Guests can shop local and enjoy a barbecue dinner fundraiser, drinks, live music and line dancing. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, CBD products, handmade quilted items, home decor and other goods.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Hospice#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ascension St Mary#Health Education Center
The Saginaw News

WSGW’s Ann Williams retires from radio after 40 years in news

SAGINAW, MI— After 40 years in broadcasting, a long-time radio news anchor and news director has decided to call it a career. On what marked her last day, Friday, Sept. 23, Ann Williams walked into the Alpha Media offices to find a breathtaking display of flowers on her desk from former General Manager John Casey, who had first hired her in 1983.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 10. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football highlights: Reese defense stops Vassar

Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy