Investigate Bay City’s haunted Scottish Rite with local paranormal expert
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is an imposing structure that is home to a myriad of mysteries and historic happenings. Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite structure in Bay City was home to high-ranking Masons throughout the years. Now, it is also home to what a local author calls “an army of the dead” worth of paranormal activity.
Cannons, campfires and kettle corn: Bay City’s River of Time keeps the history flowing
BAY CITY, MI - For one magical weekend each year, Bay City’s riverfront changes dramatically. Campfire smoke fills the air along with the sweet, earthy smell of kettle corn while thundering booms of cannon fire can be heard throughout the city. This all can only mean one thing: Bay City’s River of Time festival is back.
Bridgeport High School student charged in stabbing of fellow student, family alleges self-defense
SAGINAW, MI — After spending the weekend in jail, a Bridgeport High School student has been charged with stabbing and stabbing a fellow student during a fight in the school. His family, though, maintain he acted in self-defense after first being assaulted by his alleged victim. Louie J. Miller...
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend
BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
Moolenaar, Hilliard set for second rematch, this time for new Congressional district
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard for the third time in a race to represent Michigan’s District 2 seat in Congress. Moolenaar defeated the Mount Pleasant-based college educator handily in...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Two students hurt in Saginaw area high school stabbing, another student in custody
SAGINAW, MI -- Two Bridgeport High School students were injured and another student taken into custody in what police described as a cutting incident Thursday, Sept. 22. Police from several agencies responded to the school, 4961 Bearcat Blvd., about 11:45 a.m.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s is the place for steak and from-scratch vegan food
BAY CITY, MI — Gatsby’s Seafood & Steakhouse specializes in steaks, but it also offers from-scratch vegan options with a full vegan menu and meatless specials every Wednesday. Manager Dan Auger said Gatsby’s, located at 203 Center Ave. in downtown Bay City, is known for “steaks and seafood,...
Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents ‘Country Hoedown Night’ Sept. 26
SAGINAW, MI — The Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market presents “A Country Hoedown Night at the Market” Monday, Sept. 26. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., in downtown Saginaw. Guests can shop local and enjoy a barbecue dinner fundraiser, drinks, live music and line dancing. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, CBD products, handmade quilted items, home decor and other goods.
Four family members killed in three Saginaw shootings since 2013
SAGINAW, MI — Larney L. “Kendrick” Boyd would give people the shirt off his back if a person was in need, a cousin said of the 42-year-old Saginaw man killed by gunfire earlier this month. “He was such a caring person,” said Shaquita Bowdery, Boyd’s cousin. “He...
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
WSGW’s Ann Williams retires from radio after 40 years in news
SAGINAW, MI— After 40 years in broadcasting, a long-time radio news anchor and news director has decided to call it a career. On what marked her last day, Friday, Sept. 23, Ann Williams walked into the Alpha Media offices to find a breathtaking display of flowers on her desk from former General Manager John Casey, who had first hired her in 1983.
Mix 106.3 FM switching to rock, alternative station The Core
SAGINAW, MI— When you hop in your vehicle or tell your smart speaker you want to listen to some rockin’ tunes, a new option has been made available for listeners throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond. The Core (106.3 FM), formerly known as Mix, will be...
MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 10. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
Violent Bridgeport High fight left teens with puncture wounds, lacerations
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — An 18-year-old male student allegedly left several puncture wounds on one classmate and two lacerations on a second peer during a violent altercation at Bridgeport High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, a police report stated. Both of the 17-year-old male victims were treated for their...
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Saginaw-area football highlights: Reese defense stops Vassar
Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Teen arrested after bringing gun to high school football game, Mount Pleasant police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI – A 17-year-old was arrested after police said he brought a gun to a high school football game. A Mount Pleasant Public Schools administrator told police that a teen attending the Friday, Sept. 23 the football game may have a gun in his possession, a new release said.
See 62 photos from Michigan Lutheran Seminary’s 62-0 win at Valley Lutheran
SAGINAW, MI -- Valley Lutheran High School hosted the undefeated Michigan Lutheran Seminary for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. Michigan Lutheran Seminary won in a 62-0 shutout against Valley Lutheran. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out 62 photos...
