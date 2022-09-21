Read full article on original website
Related
Flint police recruits to see pay hike to $15 an hour
FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is increasing the pay it offers to its recruits for the first time since 2005. Effective immediately, the department will begin paying police recruits $15 an hour, department and city officials announced Monday, Sept. 26, during a news conference held in the Flint Police Department roll call room.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
Flint firefighters battle fully-engulfed blaze across from shuttered elementary school
FLINT, MI — Black smoke rose above the skyline shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, on the city’s east side. Neighbors watched on as Flint firefighters responded to a call for a house fire in the 2100 block of Missouri Avenue. Upon their arrival minutes later, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
18-year-old accused of deadly liquor store shooting
INKSTER, MI – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a liquor store in Inkster last month. The suspect was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to a news release. MSP had issued a “be on the lookout” for him on Friday, Sept. 16, after an accomplice in the shooting turned themselves in to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
fox2detroit.com
Want to hunt for ghosts at Michigan's haunted Bruce Mansion? Here's how
BROWN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Join a ghost hunt at Bruce Mansion, if you dare. Ghost hunts with Unknown Paranormal of Detroit and psychic medium Brandy Marie are planned for Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. Proceeds from the hunts will help the new owners restore the house. View: Southeast...
Detroit woman found shot to death in business plaza parking lot, police still looking for shooter
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business plaza around 3:30 a.m. near Davison and Livernois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating critical fiery crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a critical crash on I-96 freeway in Detroit. The crash happened Sunday evening on westbound I-96 at Joy Road. According to MSP, troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a single-car fiery crash. "Upon arrival, Detroit Fire was...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Battle Alley Brewing Co. brings BBQ, brews to Holly
HOLLY, MI - Not all is doom and gloom in Holly these days after a fire ripped through the downtown area in June. Battle Alley Brewing Company, located at 806 N. Saginaw St., opened on May 16, roughly a half-mile away from where the large fire took place. Longtime friends...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
fox2detroit.com
Redford man killed in crash after losing control, hitting bridge on I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old Redford Township man is dead after a crash on I-75. The crash happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on I-75 near 8 Mile Road. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the area for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
21K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0