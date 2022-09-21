INKSTER, MI – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a liquor store in Inkster last month. The suspect was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to a news release. MSP had issued a “be on the lookout” for him on Friday, Sept. 16, after an accomplice in the shooting turned themselves in to police.

