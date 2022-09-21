ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

The Flint Journal

Flint police recruits to see pay hike to $15 an hour

FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is increasing the pay it offers to its recruits for the first time since 2005. Effective immediately, the department will begin paying police recruits $15 an hour, department and city officials announced Monday, Sept. 26, during a news conference held in the Flint Police Department roll call room.
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
The Grand Rapids Press

Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor

LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
The Ann Arbor News

18-year-old accused of deadly liquor store shooting

INKSTER, MI – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a liquor store in Inkster last month. The suspect was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to a news release. MSP had issued a “be on the lookout” for him on Friday, Sept. 16, after an accomplice in the shooting turned themselves in to police.
fox2detroit.com

Thief steals mail, package from Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
