Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Jazz in the Burbs set for Thursdays at the Green Gate Inn
(WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s hottest music series has quietly developed at a historic inn in Camillus. Now, it’s throwing a spotlight on some of the area’s finest musicians. It’s called “Jazz in the Burbs.”. The “Jazz in the Burbs” festivities are...
localsyr.com
Syracuse locals holding turkey drive this Thanksgiving
(WSYR-TV) — Since she was a girl here in Syracuse, Paola Benevento has wanted to give back. She’s written a book called “Philomena and the Name Game” to encourage kids who are overlooked, undervalued, and misrepresented. The book sheds light on kids who have names that...
localsyr.com
Cool weather, showers dominate CNY weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below. We are in and out of showers through the afternoon in Central New York. There could even be a rumble of thunder. Outside the showers we can expect at least some breaks to sunshine as temperatures...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Teen and two others shot on Syracuse’s south side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A teen and two adults were shot on the city’s south side on Sunday afternoon. Syracuse Police were called to South Avenue near the Spirit of Jubilee Park around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police say they found a 22 year-old man with a gun shot wound to the stomach, a 14-year-old male shot in the arm and chest, and a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs.
localsyr.com
Mural dedicated to the life of Harriet Tubman unveiled in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Harriet Tubman Booster Club hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the corner of Genesee and North Street in Auburn to unveil the finished Harriet Tubman mural on Saturday. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have raised money to finish the mural on the Nolan Block Building.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
ITHACA, NY (WETM)- Ithaca Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries that occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, by a person who falsely identified himself as an NYSEG worker. This morning around 10:30 a.m. Ithaca Police Department was notified of a reported burglary in the 100 block of N....
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
localsyr.com
Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Police have a suspect in custody in connection a homicide that happened in June. The suspect was arrested in Las Vegas for a domestic dispute, according to police. According to Syracuse Police, Kavion Strong, 21 of Syracuse, was arrested in Las Vegas on September 7th. Then...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
UPDATE– As of Thursday morning, the level of toxins detected in the City of Auburn’s raw water from Owasco Lake decreased. There were still no toxins detected in the drinking water. Tests only show a point in time and the Cayuga County Health Department is still urging residents to take the precautions below. AUBURN, N.Y. […]
localsyr.com
Fugitive of the Week: Gregory Johnson
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Gregory Johnson. Johnson has had 40 prior run-ins with the law and currently has 10 active warrants out for his arrest. Johnson is a 37-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He...
localsyr.com
CNY Veterans receive the opportunity of a lifetime on Honor Flight Mission 17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a hero’s welcome on Saturday, September 24, for a deserving group of veterans. 80 veterans each accompanied by one family member or friend traveled from Syracuse to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight Mission 17. As the veterans returned to the airport they...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Comments / 0