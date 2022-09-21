ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project 'Plan-A-Thon' Next Week

The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Harborstone Credit Union Announces New CEO

Lakewood’s Harborstone Credit Union announced this week that Geoff Bullock will serve as its new CEO. Bullock, who is currently the executive vice president and chief member experience officer at Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin, is replacing Phil Jones. Jones has served Harborstone Credit Union for the last 15 years and is retiring. Bullock is expected to officially transition into his new role by the end of October.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Paper Shredding Event October 1

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
invisiblepeople.tv

Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services

Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M

BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Martin Luther King
southsoundbiz.com

South Sound Business Leaders Share Insights Amid Uncertainty at Roundtable Event

Despite broader economic question marks over persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and recession fears — plus continued concerns about labor availability and expectations — there seemed to be a feeling among more than a dozen South Sound business leaders Tuesday that everything will be OK. “It’s been chaotic,...
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlegreenlaker.com

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE

