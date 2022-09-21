Read full article on original website
Proctor Neighborhood Hosting Planning Project ‘Plan-A-Thon’ Next Week
The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood. The online event will be held via Zoom from...
Harborstone Credit Union Announces New CEO
Lakewood’s Harborstone Credit Union announced this week that Geoff Bullock will serve as its new CEO. Bullock, who is currently the executive vice president and chief member experience officer at Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin, is replacing Phil Jones. Jones has served Harborstone Credit Union for the last 15 years and is retiring. Bullock is expected to officially transition into his new role by the end of October.
Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center
FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center. In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation. All are welcome; no documentation...
Paper Shredding Event October 1
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County will be hosting a free paper shredding event on October 1 (10 am-1 pm or until the truck is full) at the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21 (5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499). Attendees can shred up to 3 shopping bags of sensitive documents.
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
'It's kept me alive': Kent residents rely on free farmers market in Walnut Park
For the past seven months on Friday afternoons, residents of Kent’s Walnut Park neighborhood have been able to pick up fresh produce and dry goods from an outdoor market. And it’s all free. The Walnut Park market is one of four free mobile markets in South King County...
Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services
Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M
BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
South Sound Business Leaders Share Insights Amid Uncertainty at Roundtable Event
Despite broader economic question marks over persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and recession fears — plus continued concerns about labor availability and expectations — there seemed to be a feeling among more than a dozen South Sound business leaders Tuesday that everything will be OK. “It’s been chaotic,...
More than $17M awarded to develop affordable housing across Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - Despite inflation fears, Tacoma will need nearly 10,000 houses ‘For Sale’ to meet expected demand over the next three years, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department also predicts only 1,300 new homes will be built in that same period.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
Enumclaw community opposes possible new commercial airport in Southeast King County
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds were misappropriated by a Mason County fire chief and her secretary. The state auditor recommended to the District to file a police report about the loss of public funds from January 1,...
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
