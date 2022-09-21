ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JEA board approves up to $9.7 million in bonuses, union workers get raises as high as 9%

By Hanna Holthaus, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
Over half of JEA employees will see a wage increase as early as Oct. 1 due to freshly ratified union contracts, while as much as $9.7 million in annual bonuses will be distributed to up to 2,000 employees.

The JEA board approved the final negotiated numbers at its monthly meeting Tuesday morning, and City Council will have to approve them next month. Of the five collective bargaining units – representing 79% of JEA workers – three will receive 8% raises. Another, the JSA unit, will receive 9% while the PEA unit raises range from 2-6% on a performance scale.

The contracts will remain in effect for three years and include annual raises each year at 4.5% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024, with the exception of PEA which operates on a sliding scale. The unions could also receive increases depending on how much the Customer Price Index changes – if the CPI goes above the general wage increase, the increase will be adjusted up to 7% to reflect the average 12-month CPI.

Raises were the “most difficulty scrutinized” in negotiations but were not the only notable changes, JEA Senior Director of Employee Services Pat Maillis told the board.

The utility will also pay 60% of a dependent’s health coverage where it previously paid 50%. Two union representatives will additionally attend quarterly benefits meetings.

“These are large increases, but unfortunately warranted given what’s going on in the economy and a shortage of employees and the toughness of getting them,” John Baker, board member, said in response to the numbers.

CEO Jay Stowe assured the board that the increases would only affect the first year’s budget by about 1.5% meaning the budget could absorb the extra cost without affecting customer bills.

The board also lauded efforts to increase benefits given to non-union represented workers, but no specifics were mentioned as to what they could expect.

Non-union related increases, bonuses

Prior to approving the new union contracts, the board also authorized a maximum of $9.7 million for the 2023 fiscal year’s Pay for Performance program – informally recognized as the utility’ yearly bonus program.

The allocated funds for the bonuses come from the utility’s saved funds, so they also cannot influence customer payments.

Bonuses will be distributed depending on the completion of various performance benchmarks and could affect up to 2,016 employees, including the 20 senior officials. Amounts range depending on the employee’s status in the company and whether the department meets or exceeds expectations.

The utility has not yet announced amounts for specific individuals.

Comments / 19

Tonya Rhodes
2d ago

that's why our light bill is so high cuz my light bill with nothing about 425 but y'all added on some more money to make it 488 and that's not right

Reply(1)
4
Chad
2d ago

..."warranted given what’s going on in the economy" hmm.. the 2k JEA employees are getting raises directly proportional to the increased costs of electricity and water from the other 1M of us in the city. I guess JEA employees will now be able to pay their utility bills, while 45k more are about to get their utilities turned off. logical

Reply
4
Ninoshka karolina argueta
2d ago

of course from so much theft that the jea company grabs, my vile electricity comes in $750 every month and I only have 2 rooms and a bathroom and I keep working 10 hours a day and I don't know why so much light arrives, it's definitely a robbery

Reply
2
