Lancaster, CA

foxla.com

Woman found dead in Lancaster home

A woman was found dead in her home in Lancaster after police say she was killed in a home invasion overnight. One person is in custody, but police haven't said if that person is a suspect.
LANCASTER, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Antelope Valley Press

Woman is found beaten to death inside her home

LANCASTER — A man is in custody following a home invasion robbery in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue, where a woman in her 50s was found beaten to death, early Sunday, authorities said. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the house shortly after midnight, Sunday, regarding a burglary/home...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man detained after woman found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot dead, woman injured in Compton shooting

Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
COMPTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Two Men Killed, Woman Wounded During Shootings in Compton

Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy

A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA

