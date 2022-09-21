ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci joins advisers defending Biden's 'pandemic is over' comments, admits 'draconian' lockdowns had negative consequences and hints he could write a book in retirement

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 2 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined the White House in defending President Joe Biden's comment to 60 Minutes that the 'pandemic is over' saying Wednesday that 'it really becomes semantics and about how you want to spin it.'

'Well, obviously, that's the question du jour that I've gotten maybe 500 times since Sunday,' he said at the Atlantic Festival in Washington. 'What the president was referring to, and if you look at the entire quote - it's not incompatible with what I said the day before, that we still have a lot of challenges ahead.'

During Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes, host Scott Pelley pointed out to the president that they were walking around the first Detroit Auto Show in three years and then asked, 'Is the pandemic over?'

'The pandemic is over,' Biden replied. 'We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. It's - but the pandemic is over.'

'If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it,' Biden added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ttjG_0i4iz3Lf00
Dr. Anthony Fauci (right) tried to explain Wednesday what President Joe Biden meant when he said that the pandemic is 'over' during an appearance at the Atlantic Festival. He was interview by the Atlantic's Ross Andersen (left) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiT4E_0i4iz3Lf00
President Joe Biden (left) walked around the Detroit Auto Show with 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley (right) on Wednesday for an episode released Sunday. Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over' received a lot of attention, as Fauci appeared to have said the opposite recently  

Earlier Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested he answered the question in the context of events like the auto show and the United Nations General Assembly occurring in-person again.

'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he made those comments, he was walking through the Detroit car show, the halls of the Detroit car show, and he was looking around,' she explained on Morning Joe. 'We have to remember the last time that they had held that event was three years ago.'

Fauci said Biden was trying to make the point that 'it's very different now.'

'We have a much better control and I'm going to get to the next few words he said - we have vaccinations, we have boosters, we have the availability as of the last couple weeks an updated vaccine that actually matches the circulating strain ... and we have antibody drugs,' Fauci said. 'But the next sentence he went on and said that we still have a lot of work to do because we're really not over with COVID.'

Fauci then reminded The Atlantic's Ross Andersen that the point he's been making is that '400 deaths a day is not an acceptable number.'

In the wide-ranging interview, which touched on the politicization and the origin of COVID, his work on AIDS and PEPFAR, and what he might do next, Fauci talked about how he's not the guy who should appear on Bobbleheads, nor be the center of right-wing conspiracy theories.

He said his biggest regret was not more clearly explaining that 'science and data change from day to day and from week to week.'

Fauci admitted that the shutdowns were 'rather draconian,' and got 'so boggled with people understanding why those things were done and it led to a lot of criticism, and criticism often gets amplified by social media, which you don't need me to tell you how that works.'

Explaining it onstage, he explains that 'sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences, just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences, on the economy, on the schoolchildren, you know that.'

'But you have to make a balance when you're dealing with the only way to stop something cold in its tracks is to try and shut things down,' he said. 'You try to shut things down for the sake of it, that's bad. but with the purpose of being able to regroup so that you can then open up in a safe way, that's the best way to do it.'

Fauci already announced he would step down from the government in December, but at the Atlantic Festival he hinted he would potentially write a book, among other 'rewire'-ment pursuits.

The 81-year old head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he would try to 'inspire the younger generation of scientists and would-be scientists.'

'If I can do that by writing, by lecturing, by traveling - whether I write articles or books or whatever - to get people to be inspired, I think that's probably the best way to spend the next couple of years before I'm too weak to do anything,' Fauci said.

Comments / 89

blahblahblah
2d ago

The problem with these people claiming to follow the science is that as the science changed they didn’t. When things would change they would just double down on the things that didn’t work. They’re still doing it, there are still vaccine mandates even though it’s proven you can still get and spread the virus. How in the world did that ever make sense.

Reply(15)
90
westdakota
2d ago

They’re in a pickle. Biden has to make people believe it’s over so the dems have a better chance in Nov. Fauci and company can’t let that happen because the funding and control will dry up. What webs they weave

Reply(2)
69
In my opinion
2d ago

Says the guy who insisted it would be just two weeks to flatten the curve… He needs to go away, just retire and shut up already. Most of the harm done during this pandemic stemmed from his flip-flip guidance.

Reply
55
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer Alina Habba brushes off special master grilling and insists it's too early to tell if her team made a bad choice: Claims DOJ is panicking and hoping for an 'October surprise' in the probe into the former President

Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba accused the Justice Department of tryin to pull off an 'October surprise' with the FBI raid on the former president – and even took at dig at the federal judge serving as a 'special master' in the case. The lawyer from Bedminister, New Jersey,...
POTUS
