Scouting report: An in-depth look at the Indiana Hoosiers, Cincinnati's next opponent

By Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell and his staff pride themselves on being able to effectively recruit "hometown heroes" and the "300-mile radius" around Cincinnati. That includes obviously other major cities in Ohio and cities like Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Tennessee, and those surrounding areas.

That recruiting hotbed also includes the state of Indiana.

Because of their proximity to one another (about 130 miles), Cincinnati and the Indiana Hoosiers often recruit the same players. Many top-level recruits from the region usually have scholarship offers from both schools. One of those players was former Moeller High School standout Zach Carpenter.

Carpenter, a Cincinnati native and 2019 Moeller graduate, committed to Michigan and played for the Wolverines before transferring to Indiana before the 2021 season. Carpenter was set to lead the Hoosiers (3-0) against his hometown Bearcats (2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on ESPN2) but suffered a non-season-ending hand injury before last week's kickoff against Western Kentucky.

“Very freaky, I guess, would be safe to say, freaky accident,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. “That doesn’t usually happen. I’ve never had this happen before in my 30 years of that type of thing and that type of warm-up because he just did the same thing we always do. But it happened, and that's why you've got depth and that's why you develop guys."

Carpenter's injury – and with fellow center Cameron Knight already injured – forced the Hoosiers to turn to third-string sophomore center Caleb Murphy . Murphy, who was named the team's Offensive Player of the Game in his first career start last week, is expected to start again at Cincinnati.

"In my head, I say, 'Hey, that guy earned his COA (cost of attendance). He's a scholarship player as well, at a Big Ten (school),'" Bearcats defensive tackle Jowon Briggs said. "So, I mean, you never know. He might be the best center they got. So, I'm going to get after him as well as I get after the first string or whoever will be out there. But I say it's more so the mindset of coming to play the team than coming to play an actual person."

Our First Look at the Indiana Hoosiers

RECORD: Indiana is 3-0 following last week's 33-30 overtime win against Western Kentucky (2-1). Senior kicker Charles Campbell nailed a game-winning , 51-yard field goal to send the Hoosiers to the home victory. Each of Indiana's three wins came in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers also beat Illinois (2-1) and Idaho (1-2).

HEAD COACH: Allen is 29-32 in six seasons at the helm of the Indiana program. Allen and the Hoosiers are looking to rebound from last season's 2-10 campaign, Allen's worst in Bloomington.

Since moving over from being Indiana's defensive coordinator in 2016, the 52-year-old New Castle, Indiana, native is 14-1 against nonconference opponents during the regular season. That lone defeat came last year against Cincinnati. The Bearcats traveled to Bloomington and handed Allen and the Hoosiers a 38-24 loss .

Allen's antenna is up this season.

"It's just a very, very good football team," Allen said of Cincinnati. "We'll really have to play our best football. We'll have to play a complete game from start to finish, and beyond whatever it takes."

Of Allen's 61 games as Indiana's head coach, 24 of them were decided by seven or fewer points, including two of the Hoosiers' three contests so far this season.

KEY PLAYERS: Indiana is largely inexperienced as a group. A total of 33 Hoosiers have made their debut this season, including seven true freshmen, 10 returners and 16 transfers.

One of those transfers is Connor Bazelak. The former Missouri quarterback and Dayton, Ohio, native has led the Indiana offense through the first three games, completing a career-low 57% of his passes for 891 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. D.J. Matthews Jr. has been on the receiving end of two of those scores.

Matthews, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound graduate transfer from Florida State has a team-leading 13.4 yards-per-catch average to go along with the team-high two touchdowns.

"Those nickels (Cincinnati nickelbacks Taj Ward and Sammy Anderson Jr.) will have a little greater challenge on their hands," Fickell said. "Not just because of Matthews, but because of how they use him, the space they create. That's a great challenge for us."

Though Matthews may be the Hoosiers' most dynamic playmaker, fellow wide receiver Cam Camper leads the team in catches (23) and receiving yards (292). Camper (156) and Matthews (109) each had 100-yard receiving games in the season opener against Illinois.

Defensively, Indiana is led by linebacker Cam Jones. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound senior paces the Hoosiers with 32 tackles (15 solo) and also has two quarterback hits, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack. Jones is the only player in program history to be elected a team captain three times.

Campbell earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors and was named a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week after tallying the second four field-goal game of his career last week. Campbell is in the top 10 in school history in field goals made (32) and top 20 in career scoring (148 points).

SERIES HISTORY: Indiana owns a 9-4-2 all-time record against the Bearcats. But Cincinnati won last season's meeting. The two teams last played at Nippert Stadium in 1998. The Hoosiers defeated the Bearcats, 48-14. Cincinnati is 1-3-1 against Indiana at home.

FUN FACT: Cole Peterson , Indiana's assistant director of football operations, is the son of John Peterson , Cincinnati's director of name, image and likeness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
