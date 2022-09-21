Young & Ready For Love! Everything We Know About New 'Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross

ABC

The Bachelor has found a new star in 26-year-old Zach Shallcross . During part one of the season finale of the Bachelorette , it was announced that the account executive would be starring in the upcoming season of the long running reality series.

"There's no words," Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer on stage during the Tuesday, September 21, live After the Final Rose special. "This is pretty incredible . I'm obviously really nervous, but honestly, like, this is once in a lifetime."

After taking himself off of the current season after Rachel Recchia felt he was not ready to get serious about marriage, the California native is now ready to keep searching for his perfect match.

"There's really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that's something that's pretty rare nowadays," Shallcross said in a recent interview. "The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it's traveling, trying cool foods."

"I think what people maybe didn't see on The Bachelorette , but what they can expect [to], is I love to have a good time. I'm actually pretty fun, goofy guy," he noted of himself. "I like to think I am a romantic, but it's not all serious with me. I like to have a good time."

According to ABC, Shallcross is a family man who has wanted to emulate his parents who have been married for 30 years, adding that he “strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”

The businessman, whose season will kick off on January 23 of 2023, made it clear during the live announcement that he will not be taking this opportunity to find his soulmate lightly. "First and foremost, find my best friend. Fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life."

