ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Young & Ready For Love! Everything We Know About New 'Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy1OS_0i4iyp5J00
ABC

The Bachelor has found a new star in 26-year-old Zach Shallcross . During part one of the season finale of the Bachelorette , it was announced that the account executive would be starring in the upcoming season of the long running reality series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceA4o_0i4iyp5J00
ABC

"There's no words," Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer on stage during the Tuesday, September 21, live After the Final Rose special. "This is pretty incredible . I'm obviously really nervous, but honestly, like, this is once in a lifetime."

WOULD 'BACHELOR' ALUM PETE WEBER WANT TO GO BACK ON REALITY TV? HE SPILLS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRRZ8_0i4iyp5J00
ABC

After taking himself off of the current season after Rachel Recchia felt he was not ready to get serious about marriage, the California native is now ready to keep searching for his perfect match.

"There's really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that's something that's pretty rare nowadays," Shallcross said in a recent interview. "The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it's traveling, trying cool foods."

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' STAR ANDI DORFMAN SIZZLES IN SEXY CROSS CROSS ASOS SWIMSUIT IN THE BAHAMAS — GET THE LOOK

"I think what people maybe didn't see on The Bachelorette , but what they can expect [to], is I love to have a good time. I'm actually pretty fun, goofy guy," he noted of himself. "I like to think I am a romantic, but it's not all serious with me. I like to have a good time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4kwU_0i4iyp5J00
@zachshall/instagram

According to ABC, Shallcross is a family man who has wanted to emulate his parents who have been married for 30 years, adding that he “strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”

The businessman, whose season will kick off on January 23 of 2023, made it clear during the live announcement that he will not be taking this opportunity to find his soulmate lightly. "First and foremost, find my best friend. Fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life."

People conducted the interview with Shallcross.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ime Udoka’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Fianceé Nia Long & Their Romance

Ime Udoka, 45, is not only the former coach for the Boston Celtics but also the longtime partner of actress Nia Long, 51. The pair have been together since 2010 and even have a child together. On Sept. 23, 2022, the actress broke her silence about Ime’s alleged affair which reportedly led to his suspension from his team. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.” Below is everything you need to know about Nia and the former basketball player’s longtime romance.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Rachel Says Tino 'Weaponized' Something 'Deeply Personal' Against Her During Live Finale

Rachel Recchia is shocked by what Tino Franco was willing to discuss on live TV. Following Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorette, the pilot told ET's Rachel Smith what she was alluding to when she told Tino that they "both don't want to air out" the reason they were in a bad place before his cheating scandal, which was apparently revealed during a portion of their breakup argument that did not air on TV.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross Returning To Find Love After Rachel Split

Season 27 of The Bachelor has cast its lead — Zach Shallcross! The 26-year-old first appeared in the franchise during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but broke up with Rachel Recchia after a disastrous fantasy suite date. Now, he’s ready to look for love once again, and he’ll begin by dating a pool of 30 women on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The announcement was made during the live portion of the finale of The Bachelorette, with Zach appearing to celebrate the exciting news.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andi Dorfman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Reality Tv#Abc The Bachelor#Sexy Cross
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch

Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Artem Chigvintsev Didn’t Know Heidi D’Amelio Wanted to Quit ‘DWTS’ Ahead of Season 31 Premiere: She Has ‘Amazing Potential’

Second thoughts? Artem Chigvintsev didn't know that his season 31 partner, Heidi D'Amelio, wanted to quit Dancing With the Stars ahead of their first performance together. "I had no idea she was quitting," the ballroom dancer, 40, told Us Weekly and other reporters following the Monday, September 19, premiere. "I was like, 'What?' ... I […]
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

125K+
Followers
3K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy