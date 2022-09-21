ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky high school golf: Highlands, Cooper, St. Henry win regional titles

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association high school golf postseason began this week.

Northern Kentucky teams played in regional tournaments for the right to advance to the state tournament. New this year, the state tournament is divided into two separate tournaments. Each region sends two teams and 10 individuals not on those teams to the semi-state round, which for local teams will be Sept. 26-27 in Shepherdsville. The final round, per recent years, will still be in Bowling Green the following week.

In boys golf, St. Henry won the Region 7 title with senior Kevin Tobergte winning the individual crown. Covington Catholic finished second to advance as a team.

Highlands won the Region 8 tournament, with Hank Shick winning the individual crown. Campbell County finished second to advance its team.

In girls golf, Cooper won its third straight Region 7 championship, with Reagan Ramage winning her third-straight individual title. Notre Dame finished second to advance.

Here are the local regional champions and state qualifiers.

Boys Region 7

Team: 1. St. Henry 315, 2. Covington Catholic 320, 3. Ryle 329, 4. Cooper 355, 5. Villa Madonna 359.

St. Henry: Kevin Tobergte 71, Will Carter 75, Will Hammond 84, Ben Carter 85, Charlie Bihl 88.

Covington Catholic: Mitchell Gastright 75, Nick Thapar 79, Nathan Resing 83, Vince DiTommaso 83, Luke Pieper 85.

Individual top 11: 1. Kevin Tobergte (St. Henry) 71, 2. Will Carter (St. Henry) 75, 3. Mitchell Gastright (CovCath) 75, 4. Yuji Maruishi (Cooper) 76, 5. Tanner Lorms (Ryle) 77, 6. Nick Thapar (CovCath) 79, 7. Adam Brandstetter (VMA) 81, 8. Paxton McKelvey (Ryle) 82, 9. Vince DiTommaso (CovCath) 83, 10. Palmer McKelvey (Ryle) 83, 11. Nathan Resing (CovCath) 83.

Individual state qualifiers: Maruishi, Lorms, Brandstetter, McKelvey, McKelvey, Peyton Elmore (Boone County) 84, Kyle Flynn (Dixie Heights) 86, Layne Masters (Conner) 86, Tyler Brandstetter (VMA) 86, Matthew Marlette (Ryle) 87.

Boys Region 8

Team: 1. Highlands 328, 2. Campbell County 339, 3. Harrison County 346, 4, Bishop Brossart 351, 5. Owen County 369.

Highlands: Hank Shick 72, Joel Craft 78, Nate Surrey 87, Ryan Toole 91, Nate Golden 96.

Campbell County: Talen Beane 80, Jake Gross 85, E.J. Farmer 86, Trevor Williams 88, Evan Clark 95.

Individual top 10: 1. Hank Shick (Highlands) 72, 2. Tristan Mitchell (Harrison County) 74, 3. Caleb Eaglin (Newport Central Catholic) 77, 4. Joel Craft (Highlands) 78, 5. T.J. Sorrell (Bellevue) 79, 6. Talen Beane (Campbell County) 80, 7. Mikey Cefaratti (Gallatin County) 82, 8. Hunter Scalf (Grant County) 82, 9. Tate Letcher (Nicholas County) 82, 10. Ben Bosse (Grant County) 85.

Individual state qualifiers: Mitchell, Eaglin, Sorrell, Scalf, Cefaratti, Letcher, Bosse, Rylee Spence (Pendleton County).

Girls Region 7

Team: 1. Cooper 304, 2. Notre Dame 347, 3. St. Henry 357, 4. Ryle 383, 5. Conner 440.

Cooper: Reagan Ramage 69, Eva Maley 71, Kendall Brissey 79, Skylar Anderson 85, Ava Finke 88.

Notre Dame Academy: Natalie Lovell 79, Sammi Flowers 80, Didi Jiradamkerng 81, Leah Hickey 106, Riley Pope 118.

Individual top 10: 1. Reagan Ramage (Cooper) 69, 2. Eva Maley (Cooper) 71, 3. Kendall Brissey (Cooper) 79, 4. Natalie Lovell (NDA) 79, 5. Sammi Flowers (NDA) 80, 6. Anika Okuda (Ryle) 81, 7. Didi Jiradamkerng (NDA) 82, 8. Lexi McMillin (St. Henry) 84, 9. Skylar Anderson (Ryle) 85, 10. Jenna Day (Simon Kenton).

Individual state qualifiers: Okuda, McMillin, Day, Brooklyn Callioni (St. Henry) 88, Carly Apgar (St. Henry) 89, Addyson St. John (Dixie Heights) 92, Ellie Stamm (Beechwood) 93, Natalie Hall (Walton-Verona) 95, Sofia Seals (Conner) 96, Molly Brue (St. Henry) 96.

Girls Region 8

Team: 1. Owen County 314, 2. Grant County 378, 3. Bishop Brossart 386, 4. Pendleton County 398, 5. Henry County.

Grant County: Senior Maddi Hudson won the individual title with a 74. Sarah Smith 83, Ella Miller 102, Gracee Hutchison 119, Madlin Bosse 126.

Individual state qualifiers (locals only): Emma Laker (Brossart) 80, Reese Barlow (Pendleton County) 86, Katie Wright (Pendleton County) 90, Jenna Richey (Highlands) 90, Bailey Ritter (Brossart) 98, Allison Collins (Campbell County) 98.

