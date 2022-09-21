Read full article on original website
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekends: “He Was Acting Crazy”
Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston. 50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Fabolous Once Confronted Suge Knight Over Radio Diss, Says Spider Loc
Fabolous once confronted Suge Knight over comments he made about him on Hot 97, according to Spider Loc. The former Death Row affiliate spoke about the encounter during a recent interview with Cam Capone News, where he claimed the Brooklyn rapper stepped to Suge outside a music venue in Los Angeles after he shaded him on the New York radio station.
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Boosie Badazz Revisits Homophobia Controversy He Thinks Led To Canceled Reality TV Show
Boosie Badazz has revisited the homophobia-related controversy that he believes led to his canceled reality television series. During one of his latest interview with VladTV, the outspoken rapper again pointed to his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality as the sole reason the show didn’t move forward with production. So instead, he’s decided to focus on a movie career.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Video Shows Fredo Bang and Crew Fighting Man Who Was Allegedly Yelling ‘NBA’ and ‘4KT’ During Fredo’s Performance
It looks like Fredo Bang had to deal with an overzealous fan in real life. A video has surfaced featuring Fredo and his security team fighting a man who allegedly yelled "NBA" and "4KT" at him during his club performance. On Sunday (Sept. 4), Instagram user @yahfavgall posted a video...
Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’
Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down JAY-Z's 'GOD DID' Verse, Says It's 'Absolutely Not' His Best
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has shared his thoughts on JAY-Z‘s much lauded “GOD DID” verse, explaining that the Brooklyn legend’s catalog is too deep for the DJ Khaled feature to be considered among his best. Speaking to HipHopDX, the Chicago rapper prefaced his opinion about...
