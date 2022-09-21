ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Once Confronted Suge Knight Over Radio Diss, Says Spider Loc

Fabolous once confronted Suge Knight over comments he made about him on Hot 97, according to Spider Loc. The former Death Row affiliate spoke about the encounter during a recent interview with Cam Capone News, where he claimed the Brooklyn rapper stepped to Suge outside a music venue in Los Angeles after he shaded him on the New York radio station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
HipHopDX.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Slim Shady#D12 World#Vladtv
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak

Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Revisits Homophobia Controversy He Thinks Led To Canceled Reality TV Show

Boosie Badazz has revisited the homophobia-related controversy that he believes led to his canceled reality television series. During one of his latest interview with VladTV, the outspoken rapper again pointed to his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality as the sole reason the show didn’t move forward with production. So instead, he’s decided to focus on a movie career.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Ari Lennox Details Struggles Of Dating Rappers: ‘It’s The Worst’

Ari Lennox has said she’s not trying to deal with the dishonesty that comes along with dating aspiring rappers looking to get on. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, the Dreamville singer discussed an array of topics, such as the horrifying experiences she had dating struggling rappers. According to Ari, she’s careful when dating and asks questions.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy