Area kids receive first-hand experience on what their future careers could look like
MACON, Mo. — For a high schooler, thinking about the future can be intimidating, especially when it comes to a career. For the more than 1,900 high school students from 48 area high schools that visited Macon on Wednesday, that process became a little easier after attending an interactive construction career fair.
Cardiology to be a focus of potential new health care center
Kirksville, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is hoping to become the second health care center in Kirksville, joining Northeast Regional Medical Center. HRHS CEO, Todd Ahrens, is hoping to provide more options that allow citizens to stay local, rather than having to travel out of town for specialized procedures.
Canned cat food scattered everywhere after semi overturns along Highway 36
SHELBINA, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling canned cat food overturned along a northeast Missouri highway Wednesday afternoon. It happened on eastbound Highway 36, one-half mile east of Shelbina. The big rig tipped onto its side off the right side of the roadway, scattering cat food all over the ditch.
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
A.T. Still Memorial Library celebrates 100 year anniversary
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A.T. Still University celebrated the 100th anniversary of their memorial library on Thursday in Kirksville. The library opened in 1922 and started in a small room next to the president's suite in the Andrew Taylor Still College of Osteopathy and Surgery. In its 100-year history, the...
Trial for Kirksville man charged in December 2021 killings to take place next year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The trial for a northeast Missouri man charged with murder will take place sometime next year. Anquan "AJ" Glover, of Kirksville, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022, at a hotel in Belton, Mo. Glover faces multiple felony charges in Adair County, including three counts of first-degree...
Scotland County's Kina Billings' hard work, pays off
Senior starting pitcher and shortstop Kina Billings signs her letter of intent to play for Hannibal-LaGrange University. Her hard work and dedication are just a few reasons behind her success on the diamond. Off the diamond, both her current and future coaches value the leader she is.
2 people injured when car, motorcycle collide in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two people were injured in a collision between a car and motorcycle in Kirksville. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Northtown Road and North Florence Street. Lt. David Grissom with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO the motorcycle was operated...
Macon softball flirts with perfection, gets no-no
Macon starting pitcher, Brooke Weimer, throws another no-hitter, as Macon wins 1-0. The senior has already thrown a perfect game this season, and was a dropped third strike and walk away from the same result.
Boys Soccer: Goals aplenty as Fulton tops Kirksville
The Kirksville Tigers started the season with three regulation losses. In their fourth game, they took Missouri Military Academy into double overtime and fell short. Since then, they had won two straight contests by two or more goals. The Tigers started to turn the corner until Fulton came to town.
