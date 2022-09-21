ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Port Huron Police Department to provide resource officers to PH schools and SC4

The Port Huron Police Department will provide two resource officers to Port Huron Area School District for the next three academic years, 2022-2025, and one resource officer to St. Clair County Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year. The city council unanimously endorsed PHPD’s contracts with the two educational entities...
PORT HURON, MI
Port Huron Past and Present : St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More! Part 75

“Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films, Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd, they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode, St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More!
PORT HURON, MI
PH Museum debuts new Lakeside Cemetery Tour

Tickets still available for Oct. 1 event. When you consider some 40,000 souls have been laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron it’s a given that there are certainly some interesting stories to share. Doing just that is what Andrew Kercher, the community engagement manager at the...
PORT HURON, MI
St Clair Kennel Club Holds Annual Dog Shows

St Clair Kennel Club held its annual dog shows September 16th through September 18th. Each day, approximately 658 dogs in 130 breeds and varieties competed in the championship shows licensed by the American Kennel Club. The entry included 58 obedience entries and 47 Rally entries. Exhibitors traveled from several states...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WANTED: Your creepy baby dolls

Port Sanilac, MI – All creepy baby dolls are invited to compete in the second annual Creepy Baby Doll Contest 2022 at the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum. Dolls with a “high creep factor” are most encouraged, like creepy, old dolls or newer dolls that have been “artificially creeped out.” The contestants will face off to win the honor of “the creepiest baby doll in all the land”.
PORT SANILAC, MI
Lexington man injured following motorcycle-deer collision

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m. to the scene of a single motorcycle accident on Applegate Road in Washington Township. The crash, which occurred near Tubbs Road, occurred when the rider, a 47-year-old man from Lexington, was driving west on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a deer. The motorcycle entered the north ditch, landing on its side but still moving down the ditch.
LEXINGTON, MI
Sophia Senyk’s Semiprofessional Show: The Bridge Of Thoughts

Don’t let the title confuse you, the bridge doesn’t actually think on its own. It doesn’t have any actual thoughts. It’s not alive don’t worry…. Sophia Senyk goes out to the Boardwalk and asks people some questions about… well ya know… is a hotdog a sandwich?
PORT HURON, MI
BWHL “Game Of The Night” Marysville vs. Anchor Bay Girls Volleyball

Blue Water Healthy Living Sports Game of the Night! Girls Varsity Volleyball between Marysville and Anchor Bay from September 20, 2022. Send us your highlights and get them aired on Blue Water Healthy Living!. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an...
MARYSVILLE, MI

