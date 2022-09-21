Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Responds To Turk’s ‘Drink Champs’ Comments: ‘I Kept Your Name Alive, N-gga’
Rick Ross has responded to Turk following his volatile Drink Champs interview earlier this month — see Rozay’s clap back below. During his recent visit to see N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the Hot Boys member shared a few choice words for Rozay, who had previously name-dropped him on 2017’s Birdman diss “Idols Become Rivals.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
