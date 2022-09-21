Read full article on original website
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
MedicalXpress
Group therapy for insomnia studied in rheumatoid arthritis patients
For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and insomnia, nurse-led group-based cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) does not have an impact on sleep efficiency measured immediately after the intervention, but does improve patient-reported key secondary sleep and RA outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Rheumatology. Kristine...
PsyPost
Physical activity may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia among Parkinson’s patients
We all know exercise is good for preventing physical health problems, but could it also be good for preventing cognitive problems? A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity suggests that low levels of physical activity can increase the chances of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Parkinson’s disease...
ajmc.com
Balancing Hopes for a Cure for SMA, DMD With Realistic Expectations
A new study looks at the balancing act physicians and families must carry out when managing expectations at a time of great scientific advancement in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Advances in therapy for neuromuscular diseases have put within sight what once seemed an impossibility: curative...
healio.com
Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease
Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
A 22-year-old died by suicide after years-long struggle with chronic Lyme disease, her father says in a heart-wrenching LinkedIn post
Amélie Champagne, 22, searched for an explanation for debilitating physical symptoms for years before she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
MedPage Today
Hysterectomy: Another Diabetes Risk Factor?
An early hysterectomy may serve as an independent risk factor for developing future diabetes, according to a French cohort study. Compared with women with an intact uterus, those who underwent a hysterectomy saw a 20% higher risk for developing incident type 2 diabetes over 16-year follow-up, after adjusting for age at menarche, menopausal status and age at menopause, use of oral contraceptive devices and hormone replacement therapy, and number of pregnancies, said Fabrice Bonnet, MD, PhD, of Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Rennes in France.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Healthline
Does Fucoidan Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a condition that affects the joints and organs in the body. It is an autoimmune condition. This means your immune system attacks your tissues. One significant sign of RA is inflammation. Recent studies suggest that fucoidan can reduce this symptom and help treat RA. Fucoidan is...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
Freethink
An old anti-psychotic offers a new way to treat chronic pain
A decades-old anti-psychotic drug has helped to identify a new pathway for treating chronic pain — as well as an unusual connection to lung cancer. Fluphenazine, once used to treat schizophrenia, was one of 1,000 FDA-approved drugs that researchers evaluated, hoping to find one that can reduce a chemical released by neurons (called BH4) that’s linked to chronic pain.
Medical News Today
Sleep apnea: Studies find increased risk for cancer, cognitive decline, and more
Sleep apnea is when people periodically stop breathing while sleeping. This can occur due to the relaxation of muscles in the mouth so that the tongue presses against the throat. Sleep apnea can increase the risk for a variety of health problems. Results from three recent studies have...
Healthline
How to Know if Methotrexate Is Working for Rheumatoid Arthritis
According to the Arthritis Foundation, 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis. People with rheumatoid arthritis are often prescribed a drug called methotrexate to treat symptoms. How methotrexate works to treat RA. Methotrexate belongs to a class of drugs called antimetabolites. This type of drug slows the...
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedicalXpress
Foot massage effective in improving sleep quality and anxiety in postmenopausal women
The therapeutic benefits of massage have long been recognized. A new study suggests that foot massage, in particular, can help minimize a number of common menopause symptoms, including sleep disruption, effectively extending sleep duration by an average of an hour per day. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Medical News Today
Exercise hormone may hold the key to finding potential Parkinson's cure
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide. Symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and cognitive impairment, gradually worsen over time. Some medications can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, but there is currently no cure. New research has...
ajmc.com
Preservatives, Dietary Elements Identified as Contributors to Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes
Evidence points to flavorings and preservatives in processed foods as contributors to the beginnings of obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to a recent review. Reducing phosphate consumption and subsequent hyperphosphatemia could lead to advancements in the management of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, according to a review in Cureus. Food flavorings and preservatives were linked to the onset of type 2 diabetes and obesity as well.
