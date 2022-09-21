Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
WNDU
Sheriff candidate’s son sentenced to one year probation after relationship with 14-year-old girl
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff Candidate Jim Smith has been sentenced to one year of probation. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, 19-year-old Zachary Smith was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, battery, and a Class B misdemeanor. These charges stem from a...
95.3 MNC
Crown Point man arrested after leaving scene of crash
A Crown Point man behind the wheel of a semi has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash after narrowly missing a collision with a school bus, then allegedly hitting a NIPSCO wire. It happened late last month in the area of the 9000 block of U.S. 30....
WNDU
Police investigating after one man, two children shot in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two children were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Elkhart Police Department officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. According to police, one man and two children were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman charged with attempted murder of her 3-year-old nephew after pushing him into Lake Michigan: police
CHICAGO — A woman was charged after police said she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday. A police source on Tuesday told WGN Investigates that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show […]
abc57.com
Deputies arrest man on methamphetamine, cocaine charges
CASS COUNTY, Ind. - Cass County deputies arrested a 48-year-old on drug charges after they discovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and paraphernalia at a residence on State Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, deputies performed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of E....
abc57.com
Jordan Wolf sentenced to 75 years for murder
ELKHART, Ind. -- Jordan Wolf was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Forrest Howard, according to court records. Wolf was sentenced to 63 years for murder and 12 years on a use of a firearm sentence enhancement. Wolf was convicted by a jury on August 19...
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
wkzo.com
Cassopolis man arrested on multiple drug charges
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 48-year-old Cassopolis man on multiple drug charges on Friday, September 23. It happened when detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in Cassopolis where they found a large amount of Methamphetamine, Meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Driver dies after Michigan City police chase ends in crash, according to State Police
An Illinois man is dead after a police chase apparently ended with a crash into a high school football stadium in Michigan City. Indiana State Police say it began around 8:00 p.m. Thursday, when city police officers noticed a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard. Police say the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit continued onto southbound Washington Street.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
95.3 MNC
Juvenile detained after shots fired in South Bend
A juvenile has been detained in connection with shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. It happened Tuesday afternoon, Sep. 20, in the 400 block of Teri Street where the bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School. A juvenile suspect has been interviewed and is being detained...
WNDU
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
22 WSBT
Three people in hospital after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a call following a shooting Friday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Potawatomi Drive. Three people were taken to the hospital and are being treated for, what are believed at this time...
WNDU
Peaceful rally held at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School as police investigate knife incident
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Bobcat police and Starke County Sheriffs are investigating surveillance video of a student pulled a knife on another student last Friday. “We did have an incident on one of our school buses Friday night,” says William Bennet, the school’s Superintendent. Oregon-Davis student, Isaiah Allsop,...
95.3 MNC
Former South Bend Police Officer sentenced
It’s official. Timothy Barber is no longer a South Bend Police Officer. He’s the man sentenced to four years, with the sentence suspended, after having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Barber has been on unpaid leave from the department since his arrest, last year. The The...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after damaging car wash in Goshen
A man was arrested in Goshen after driving through a car wash bay, damaging equipment. It happened on Monday, September 19, at 3:16 p.m., when the man allegedly sped through the Northern Pride Car Wash on Elkhart Road. Officers say that they arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Phelps, for criminal...
