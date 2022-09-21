Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Loss of 'Uncle' Maury Wills
The Dodgers lose another legend.
Former MLB Star Reportedly Joining San Francisco Giants Ownership
The San Francisco Giants had exciting news to share with their fans Wednesday. Former All-Star catcher Buster Posey is joining the team's ownership group. Posey, a three-time World Series champion, is the first former player to join the Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unsure About His Playing Future Next Season
The Dodgers would obviously love to have him back in Dodger Blue next year.
WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Hits 40th Home Run of 2022
Kyle Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night. It is Schwarber's first 40-home run season of his career. He leads the National League in home runs, with Pete Alonso, Austin Riley and Paul Goldschmidt not far behind him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NFL・
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 9/23/2022
A pair of National League powerhouses with World Series aspirations will clash out on the diamond this evening as the St. Louis Cardinals head to the City of Stars to do battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Cardinals-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Dodgers News: LA Expected to Get a Big Bullpen Arm Back on Thursday
The bullpen picture keeps getting better for the Dodgers
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup
Tonight, for the last time this season, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine, and apparently, they will be doing it without one of their All-Star players, Mookie Betts. Betts did not appear in Dave Roberts' Thursday night line-up.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
Comments / 0