First ever community baby shower to be held in Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Elks lodge 364 has announced that they will be hosting their very first community baby shower.

The goal of this event is to create an annual program that addresses the issues created by poverty that affect many pregnant women & families with children up to the age of five in their community. This event is set to help provide much needed resources to these families, such as educational material, newborn baby essentials, toys and books.

The community baby shower will take place on October 1 2022, at the Hornell VFW at 245 Canisteo Street from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Other activities will be taking place at two other locations at the same time, right across the street at the Hornell Pregnancy Resource Center of the Valley’s & New Hope Community Center.

Hornell Elks lodge says “All caregivers are welcome… moms, dads, and guardians! Walk-ins are welcome.” For more information on this event visit hornellhpg.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.