Illinois State

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul: SAFE-T Act has ‘number of issues’

By Jim Hagerty
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday said his office is in discussions about “a number of issues” with the state’s SAFE-T Act.

As first reported by the Chicago Tribune , Raoul, speaking at a Chicago campaign event, said language in the act that defines whether a criminal defendant is a flight risk or a danger to the community will “deserve discussion” before the legislation takes effect.

“We often revisit because we pass legislation that requires a lot of debate,” Raoul, a Democrat, said.

According to the Tribune, some of the attorney general’s talks have been with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

Berlin is among several Republican prosecutors who say Illinois streets will be filled with potentially violent criminals on Jan. 1, when cash bail is eliminated for a dozen offenses like second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, and burglary. Additionally, he said, there is nothing to say alleged offenders won’t flee before they appear in court.

“Unless (defendants) have a flight ticket out of town, or they tell the police, ‘Hey, if I get out, I’m taking off,’ it will be difficult to prove someone’s a flight risk,” Berlin told the Tribune.

Supporters of the Democrat-crafted SAFE-T Act say it was written to protect poor defendants, allowing those who cannot afford bail to be released on their own recognizance if they are not considered dangerous or a flight risk.

“The single mother, who shoplifted diapers for her baby (and) put in jail for six months because she doesn’t have a couple hundred dollars to pay for bail,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at press conference earlier this month. “That’s what the SAFE-T Act is about.”

Raoul agrees with Pritzker, saying there is no reason to keep low-level offenders locked up while they’re awaiting trial.

“The notion that people are held in jail, sometimes longer than what their eventual sentence would be, because they just cannot afford bail, is nonsensical,” he said.

Raoul said his talks with Berlin and other Republican state’s attorneys have nothing to do with the current political climate.

“We’re of different parties, but we’ve long worked on policy together,” Raoul said. “He and I’ve had conversations on how we may have a discussion about clarifying the law through the legislative process, not through the political fear mongering process.”

Meanwhile, at least three of the state’s 102 top prosecutors have filed lawsuits over the SAFE-T Act’s constitutionality. State’s attorney’s offices in Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties have named Pritzker and Raoul in their complaints.

An online petition to repeal the act has garnered more than 10,000 signatures as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 25

Mary Kirk
2d ago

They are ridiculous using the excuse of a mother stealing diapers. First of all she shouldn't be stealing but second of all it's the extent of the crimes. Second degree murder, robbery, kidnapping. There are so many more crimes that criminals can commit and not be held accountable! If they don't commit a crime they don't do the time. Why is our society acting like people shouldn't be held responsible for their actions!! Time for a change vote these people out of office!!! I am tired of them catering to the criminals while law abiding citizen's can't feel safe.

Reply
36
reader from Illinois
2d ago

The WORST AG this state has ever seen. He’d prefer to play political games rather than look to protect the citizens of Illinois from the Springfield Democrats and the lunatic governor, Prickster .

Reply(1)
25
RobLou Wangelin
2d ago

Does this Safe-T thing apply to ALL people or only to those without means? Do you really trust people to show up for court dates because I sure don't. Who's paying to hunt for those who don't show up, the 87,000 new armed IRS agents?

Reply
19
Local 4 WHBF

MPD to receive ISP grant for firearm enforcement

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement efforts aimed at keeping firearms out of the hand of persons who pose a significant threat to themselves or others. The Moline Police Department is one of the agencies that will be […]
MOLINE, IL
