Russellville, AL

mynwapaper.com

Dora Delartis Brakefield

Dora Delartis Brakefield, 80, of Haleyville, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hendrix Health and Rehab in Double Springs. Ms. Brakefield is survived by her son, Chris Hulsey & his wife, Belinda; sister, Marquita Hallman; grandchildren, Cooper Hulsey and Hannah Hulsey and a host of nieces and nephews. She...
HALEYVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Stephen Wesley Knight

Stephen Wesley Knight, 71, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. The son of Eugene William and Margaret Lovett Knight, Steve was born on July 17, 1951 in Haleyville. SFC (R) Steve Knight proudly served in both the U.S. Army and the Alabama Army...
HALEYVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Local schools facing possible milk shortages

School systems have been placed under an emergency waiver by the State Department of Education through mid-October, meaning that if they do not receive the supply of milk they need to serve students, then schools are allowed to serve either bottled water or juice, according to officials. “About a month...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL

