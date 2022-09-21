ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles woman dead after single-vehicle crash on I-10

By Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – A Lake Charles woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in hit the guardrail on I-10.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash right after midnight Wednesday morning on I-10 eastbound between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Landry Parish.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred when a Ford Fusion, driven by Austin Lee of Lake Charles, struck a guardrail on the right side of I-10. The crash caused damage to the passenger side door of the vehicle.

Karalan Hayes, 25 of Lake Charles was sitting in the passenger seat. Hayes was transported to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. The driver, Lee, suffered minor injuries. A minor child was also in the vehicle, but was not injured. All three people were wearing seatbelts.

Lee was given a ticket for careless operation and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis; although impairment was not suspected. Investigators believe driver fatigue may have been a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

