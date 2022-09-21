Read full article on original website
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
FOX43.com
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
local21news.com
Car destroys porch of apartment building in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car crashed into a utility pole before slamming into an apartment building, according to Highspire Borough Police Department on Sept. 24 at around 2:14 a.m. Officials say that the accident happened on the 100 block of Second Street. An investigation found that the...
WGAL
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case
A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man charged after 2 are killed during car rally in New Jersey, police say
A man from Pittsburgh is now facing charges in New Jersey after two people were killed at what police are calling an unsanctioned car rally. Police say Gerald White crashed into another car and struck two pedestrians Saturday night in Wildwood, New Jersey. The event known as H2oi often involves...
WGAL
3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
Harrisburg upsets Cumberland Valley
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg didn’t flinch as they welcomed in Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon, in the top-ranked team Class 6A in District lll. The Cougars used a strong ground game and unrelenting defense to down the Eagles 30-14. “It’s a great feeling. Our kids came out today and executed the game plan. They […]
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
abc27.com
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
