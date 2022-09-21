ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Car destroys porch of apartment building in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car crashed into a utility pole before slamming into an apartment building, according to Highspire Borough Police Department on Sept. 24 at around 2:14 a.m. Officials say that the accident happened on the 100 block of Second Street. An investigation found that the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough

Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

10 Pennsylvania students face juvenile court charges in hazing case

A Pennsylvania prosecutor announced charges in juvenile court Tuesday against 10 students in connection with alleged hazing of high school football players that prompted cancellation of the team’s season. Dauphin County prosecutors said two Middletown players will face attempted sexual assault charges and eight others face other counts in connection with hazing that authorities said targeted […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

4 people shot in Harrisburg

Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg upsets Cumberland Valley

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg didn’t flinch as they welcomed in Cumberland Valley on Saturday afternoon, in the top-ranked team Class 6A in District lll. The Cougars used a strong ground game and unrelenting defense to down the Eagles 30-14. “It’s a great feeling. Our kids came out today and executed the game plan. They […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash

An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence

Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

