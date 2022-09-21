ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesman confirmed to ESPN. The Spaniard partnered Roger Federer in his last ever professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing out in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
The Independent

Cameron Norrie beaten on Laver Cup debut as Taylor Fritz helps Team World draw level

Cameron Norrie was unable to step into Rafael Nadal’s shoes on the second day of the Laver Cup with Team Europe and Team World level at 4-4 come the conclusion of the afternoon session at the O2 on Saturday.British number one Norrie was tasked with replacing Nadal, who had played in a emotional doubles clash with Roger Federer on Friday night but always appeared unlikely to feature in the singles at the Ryder Cup-style team competition.American Taylor Fritz was Norrie’s opponent for the second match of the session in what was an 11th meeting between the pair, the most recent...
The Independent

Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup

Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
