Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars
Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Laver Cup: Roger Federer retires from tennis after playing the final match of his career
LONDON -- After 24 years on the ATP Tour, with 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 tournament wins worldwide to his name, Roger Federer played his final professional match on Friday night, when he partnered with his old rival Rafael Nadal in doubles at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup.
ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup
Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances
Roger Federer bids emotional farewell in doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal
The 20-time grand slam champion teamed up with his old rival at the Laver Cup for a celebratory final match before retirement
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesman confirmed to ESPN. The Spaniard partnered Roger Federer in his last ever professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing out in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
Cameron Norrie beaten on Laver Cup debut as Taylor Fritz helps Team World draw level
Cameron Norrie was unable to step into Rafael Nadal’s shoes on the second day of the Laver Cup with Team Europe and Team World level at 4-4 come the conclusion of the afternoon session at the O2 on Saturday.British number one Norrie was tasked with replacing Nadal, who had played in a emotional doubles clash with Roger Federer on Friday night but always appeared unlikely to feature in the singles at the Ryder Cup-style team competition.American Taylor Fritz was Norrie’s opponent for the second match of the session in what was an 11th meeting between the pair, the most recent...
Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup
Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
Protestor sets arm on fire before Roger Federer retirement match at Laver Cup
Hours before the Roger Federer last match extravaganza kicked off at the 2022 Laver Cup, an eventgoer took to the court and stunningly set their arm on fire in what was reportedly in protest of climate change. The focus of the tennis world is currently on London as sports legend...
Climate change protestor lights his arm on fire during first day of Laver Cup
A climate change protestor caught some heat in the most literal sense during Day 1 of the Laver Cup before the second set between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on Friday. The man started a fire on the court at the O2 Arena and set his own arm ablaze in the process.
Joyce vs Parker LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Two of the top 10 heavyweights in the world will collide at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight (24 September), as Joe Joyce welcomes Joseph Parker back to Britain for a highly-anticipated main-event fight.Since winning silver for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Joyce has compiled an unbeaten professional record of 14-0, knocking out 13 of his opponents along the way. Joyce has therefore been wasting no time in trying to become a world champion, which has been ideal for the 37-year-old, whose reputation as an up-and-comer belies his age. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker is 30-2 as...
